Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business

LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child. 27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Murder suspect who allegedly shot pregnant girlfriend hospitalized following police chase in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Capital murder suspect Andrew Goldsmith IV is hospitalized after police say he led officers on a chase, then shot himself. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said Goldsmith will remain in police custody while he receives lifesaving treatment at UAB hospital. Officer Fitzgerald said without their Crime Reduction Team this whole incident could have […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield

Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man suspected of killing pregnant woman in Birmingham died in hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 9:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Andrew Goldsmith IV died at UAB Hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. ------------------------------------------------ Police say Andrew Goldsmith was captured during a chase overnight. Goldsmith is suspected of killing a pregnant mother and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rudd 8th grader given drug laced candy at school

PINSON, Ala. — A Jefferson County mom is outraged. She says her son was given candy laced with drugs at Rudd Middle School in Pinson. As upsetting as that is, his mom says that's not the most disturbing part of this story. She says after he fell asleep in class and they were unable to wake him up school leaders called her, instead of an ambulance.
PINSON, AL
wbrc.com

Brookwood High student arrested for being in possession of gun at school

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Brookwood High School student was arrested on Wednesday after being found with a gun. A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy school resource officer was notified by school faculty that the student may have been in possession of a firearm. The school implemented lockdown procedures while the officer made contact with the student and discovered they did have a gun.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

