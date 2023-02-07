Read full article on original website
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
Ex-employee intentionally plowed BMW into Leeds business, charged with attempted murder, police say
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into his former workplace. Joshua Jermaine Hardrick, 27, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, 10 counts of reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief. The incident happened at 3:25 p.m. on Feb....
Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Police asking for assistance with 2022 homicide
Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a 2022 homicide.
Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child. 27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the...
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
Murder suspect who allegedly shot pregnant girlfriend hospitalized following police chase in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Capital murder suspect Andrew Goldsmith IV is hospitalized after police say he led officers on a chase, then shot himself. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said Goldsmith will remain in police custody while he receives lifesaving treatment at UAB hospital. Officer Fitzgerald said without their Crime Reduction Team this whole incident could have […]
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material
COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield
Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A state inmate released from prison last week under the new mandatory supervision law is already back in jail. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris learned an early release was already in violation of his parole, allegedly showing up high and bringing drugs to a meeting with his parole officer.
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
B’ham man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for robbery, gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man Tuesday for robbery and gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples. The following information was released by the United States Attorney:. U.S. District Court Judge Anna Manasco sentenced...
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
Man suspected of killing pregnant woman in Birmingham died in hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 9:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Andrew Goldsmith IV died at UAB Hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. ------------------------------------------------ Police say Andrew Goldsmith was captured during a chase overnight. Goldsmith is suspected of killing a pregnant mother and...
Rudd 8th grader given drug laced candy at school
PINSON, Ala. — A Jefferson County mom is outraged. She says her son was given candy laced with drugs at Rudd Middle School in Pinson. As upsetting as that is, his mom says that's not the most disturbing part of this story. She says after he fell asleep in class and they were unable to wake him up school leaders called her, instead of an ambulance.
Brookwood High student arrested for being in possession of gun at school
BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Brookwood High School student was arrested on Wednesday after being found with a gun. A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy school resource officer was notified by school faculty that the student may have been in possession of a firearm. The school implemented lockdown procedures while the officer made contact with the student and discovered they did have a gun.
