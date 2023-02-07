ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTTS

Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning

(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
MISSOURI STATE
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Lake Dardanelle Karie Miller

Miss Lake Dardanelle is Karie Miller. This is her second year competing in the Miss Arkansas Competition. For her talent in the competition, she will do a Sign Language Interpretation to the Hamilton song "Guns and Ships." Miler is from Little Rock and taking a semester off of college, but...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon

Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Arkansas to Denver, Colorado

Have you been fascinated by cowboy culture, exceptional landscapes, swingy jazz tunes? Then this adventurous and exciting road trip from Arkansas to Colorado, Denver is just what you need, dotted with one charming city and landscape after another for you to explore. The 990-mile road trip from Arkansas to Denver,...
DENVER, CO
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR
waldronnews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley reflects on Arkansas childhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Before he was starring in one of the most popular shows in television, Wes Bentley was just a boy from Arkansas trying to make it as an actor. “In my family, we really like Monty Python and skit shows like SNL. My brothers and I would do skits and try to make each other laugh or our parents laugh,” Bentley said.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

7 Arkansas Photographers to Follow on Instagram

As Arkansans, we know we have a beautiful state. It is, after all, nicknamed The Natural State. However, not all of us are able to get out and explore as often as we’d like. Thanks to seven Arkansas photographers, we can get a glimpse of what our state has to offer. They explore what we have right in our backyard and share their finds with beautiful images on Instagram. Hopefully, their words and talents give you both inspiration and ideas on where to visit next in our wondrous state. Continue to follow their Instagram pages for up-to-date scenes and catalysts to explore!
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

