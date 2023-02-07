Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
localmemphis.com
Meteor passes through Arkansas skies
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A few flakes Friday
The last of the heavy rain and thunderstorms moved out Wednesday night. After a nice Thursday, we will see a push of cold air will move in on Friday. The cold air along with a quick-moving system will bring us the chance for snow.
Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas
Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.
KTTS
Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning
(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Lake Dardanelle Karie Miller
Miss Lake Dardanelle is Karie Miller. This is her second year competing in the Miss Arkansas Competition. For her talent in the competition, she will do a Sign Language Interpretation to the Hamilton song "Guns and Ships." Miler is from Little Rock and taking a semester off of college, but...
OnlyInYourState
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Arkansas to Denver, Colorado
Have you been fascinated by cowboy culture, exceptional landscapes, swingy jazz tunes? Then this adventurous and exciting road trip from Arkansas to Colorado, Denver is just what you need, dotted with one charming city and landscape after another for you to explore. The 990-mile road trip from Arkansas to Denver,...
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
KYTV
Leigh's Lost and Found: Searching for an AKC registered dog stolen from Arkansas
The crime happened in a neighborhood south of McBride Elementary School. Duel in Desert: Ex-St. Louis Rams star Grant Wistrom explains balancing act for players at the Super Bowl. Updated: 11 hours ago. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports from Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. MSHP Troopers recognized for...
thv11.com
Thousands in Arkansas still without power
As nice as the weather has been, for some Arkansans it's not so nice. About 2,000 people are still in the dark— but linemen are working tirelessly to restore power.
waldronnews.com
How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
5newsonline.com
Operation Task Force Arkansas is a huge success
The 3 month long investigation resulted in $55 million in drugs taken off the streets and hundreds of thousands of lives saved. Daren finds out about the operation.
5newsonline.com
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley reflects on Arkansas childhood
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Before he was starring in one of the most popular shows in television, Wes Bentley was just a boy from Arkansas trying to make it as an actor. “In my family, we really like Monty Python and skit shows like SNL. My brothers and I would do skits and try to make each other laugh or our parents laugh,” Bentley said.
onlyinark.com
7 Arkansas Photographers to Follow on Instagram
As Arkansans, we know we have a beautiful state. It is, after all, nicknamed The Natural State. However, not all of us are able to get out and explore as often as we’d like. Thanks to seven Arkansas photographers, we can get a glimpse of what our state has to offer. They explore what we have right in our backyard and share their finds with beautiful images on Instagram. Hopefully, their words and talents give you both inspiration and ideas on where to visit next in our wondrous state. Continue to follow their Instagram pages for up-to-date scenes and catalysts to explore!
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
