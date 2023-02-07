HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Rose, a four-year-old Chihuahua mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home. A gentle sweetheart, Rose is friendly and loves meeting new people. However, when it comes to dogs that are larger than her, she can become a bit timid. She is also very happy to be in the presence of both adults and children!

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO