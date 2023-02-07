ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Rose

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Rose, a four-year-old Chihuahua mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home. A gentle sweetheart, Rose is friendly and loves meeting new people. However, when it comes to dogs that are larger than her, she can become a bit timid. She is also very happy to be in the presence of both adults and children!
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M Board of Regents to discuss Fort Worth campus construction budget increase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Board of Regents is set to consider a number of major changes for the Texas A&M University system, including a significant increase to the construction budget for the Law & Education Building at the Texas A&M Fort Worth urban research campus that's set to begin construction this summer, according to a release from the Texas A&M University System.
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
KAGS

Aggieland Humane Society announces fee-waived adoptions at Sterling Subaru on Feb. 11

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced on Monday that they would be holding a $0 adoption special at Sterling Subaru in Bryan. Additionally, a number of pets that are up for adoption have been featured on KAGS TV's weekly series, Brazos Buddies. You can also click here to visit the pets section of our website, where some of our old Brazos Buddies were featured.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BJHS STUDENTS SCORE HIGH ON THE PSAT 8/9

Brenham ISD is congratulating a group of five Brenham Junior High School students on reaching new heights. Aldyn Jaks, Claire Huff, Charles White, Reese Warmke, and Austin Ethridge achieved the top score for their grade level on the PSAT 8/9 Test. The PSAT 8/9 is a college readiness test that...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
