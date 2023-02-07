Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
The Japanese Village Plaza Mall is a Nice Place to Visit in Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Related
scvnews.com
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company. The ENA outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design, and environmental documentation. Finalizing...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development
Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
foxla.com
LA council approves ordinance requiring landlords pay relocation assistance following rent increase
LOS ANGELES - The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance -- which the council preliminarily approved last week -- is the final part of a package of tenant protections the...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
coloradoboulevard.net
Sierra Madre Public Library Youth Bookmark Contest
Local students are invited to enter the popular annual Bookmark Contest in March 2023. This year’s theme is: “Wonders of Reading”. Artwork may be designed with any tools but must be completely original work. Entries should showcase people, places, or things that depict the discovery and enjoyment of reading.
Michele Jenkins COC Board Of Trustees Member Dies
Michele Jenkins, the longest-serving member of the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees, has died. Jenkins served as a COC board member for nearly forty years since 1984. Jenkins began her educational career at COC as a student in 1969 at the Hart High School campus. During her service on the Board of Trustees, ...
L.A. Council approves relocation assistance following rent increases for tenants
The City Council adopted an ordinance today requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases.
knock-la.com
The Oaxacan Community of LA
Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund
The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
theregistrysocal.com
Optimus Properties’ 225-Unit Mixed-Use Project in Pico Rivera Moves Forward
Pico Rivera, a city just southeast of Los Angeles, will soon see new development following the City’s approval of the 225-unit The Mercury project. During a recent City Council meeting, a general plan amendment required for the development to take shape was approved, ultimately paving the way for the project planned at 8825 Washington Blvd.
Antelope Valley Press
Amendment allows 873 residential lots
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan housing development that will modify the development standards and allow for an increase in residential lots. The amendment allows a maximum of 873 single-family residential lots in the area generally bound by avenues K...
El Monte officials to heighten regulation of street vendors
The El Monte City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that set guidelines for the enforcement of existing laws regarding public right-of-way obstructions and fire hazards associated with street vendors. The council aims to bolster the city’s ability to enforce local public safety laws in order to address health,...
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
orangecountytribune.com
“Pride” flag is coming down
After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
PLANetizen
Rail Transit Plans Would Connect L.A.’s South Bay to the Regional Rail System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently released a draft environmental impact report (DEIR) for an extension of the C Line (née Green Line) from its current Terminus in Redondo Beach another 4.5 miles into the city of Torrance. The plan for the C Line extension would...
coloradoboulevard.net
Barger Launches Re-Election Campaign
On Feb. 9, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the launch of her re-election campaign for Fifth District Supervisor – a top local government leadership position she has held since her initial election in 2016. Barger enters the Supervisorial race with strong backing from numerous labor organizations and...
Comments / 0