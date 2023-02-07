ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

scvnews.com

Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company. The ENA outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design, and environmental documentation. Finalizing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Sierra Madre Public Library Youth Bookmark Contest

Local students are invited to enter the popular annual Bookmark Contest in March 2023. This year’s theme is: “Wonders of Reading”. Artwork may be designed with any tools but must be completely original work. Entries should showcase people, places, or things that depict the discovery and enjoyment of reading.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
knock-la.com

The Oaxacan Community of LA

Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect

Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund

The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Optimus Properties’ 225-Unit Mixed-Use Project in Pico Rivera Moves Forward

Pico Rivera, a city just southeast of Los Angeles, will soon see new development following the City’s approval of the 225-unit The Mercury project. During a recent City Council meeting, a general plan amendment required for the development to take shape was approved, ultimately paving the way for the project planned at 8825 Washington Blvd.
PICO RIVERA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Amendment allows 873 residential lots

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan housing development that will modify the development standards and allow for an increase in residential lots. The amendment allows a maximum of 873 single-family residential lots in the area generally bound by avenues K...
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

El Monte officials to heighten regulation of street vendors

The El Monte City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that set guidelines for the enforcement of existing laws regarding public right-of-way obstructions and fire hazards associated with street vendors. The council aims to bolster the city’s ability to enforce local public safety laws in order to address health,...
EL MONTE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Pride” flag is coming down

After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Barger Launches Re-Election Campaign

On Feb. 9, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the launch of her re-election campaign for Fifth District Supervisor – a top local government leadership position she has held since her initial election in 2016. Barger enters the Supervisorial race with strong backing from numerous labor organizations and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

