news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting job fair
Felony charges reduced against former UFC fighter …. Felony charges reduced against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. Officials in Phoenix said they are aiming to make the National Football League's championship game the most environmentally friendly Super Bowl ever, and encourage all the fans in the area to recycle. Las...
news3lv.com
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas expected to open in September, executives say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to open this September, executives revealed on Thursday. It's the firmest timeframe yet for the debut of the new state-of-the-art venue, located adjacent to The Venetian at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Madison Square...
news3lv.com
'Ickey Shuffle' helps celebrate sportsbook opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has finally opened its sportsbook. The Betfred Sportsbook at the resort began taking wagers from the public on Thursday, just three days before Super Bowl LVII. Operators had to clear several regulatory hurdles to reach the occasion, which took place almost...
Investigators disrupt alleged Las Vegas sports betting embezzlement scheme
Nevada Gaming Control Board detectives disrupted an embezzlement scheme where an employee at sports betting company William Hill allegedly altered kiosks at locations across Las Vegas to steal money, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said.
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
Clark County approves hosting Las Vegas Grand Prix through 2032
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has approved Formula 1 to host the Grand Prix in Las Vegas through at least 2032. On Tuesday, the Clark County Board of Commissioners recognized the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as a beneficial annual event and passed the resolution unanimously. “We have a three-year contract with Formula […]
news3lv.com
Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
bouldercityreview.com
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
news3lv.com
Breeze Airways offering flights extending travel discount offer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers have the opportunity to get high in the sky. Breeze Airways is expanding its "Get Off the Couch" sale offering fares as low as $29. The offer is continuing through March after receiving high demand during its February sale. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
New Horseshoe Casino signage going up on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The rebranding of the old Bally's Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is almost complete. On Wednesday, the first part of the name can be seen officially up on the side of the newly rebranded Horseshoe Casino on Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo. MORE ON...
8newsnow.com
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
Summerlin skyline adds new office building to bring work closer to home
The Summerlin skyline has a new 10-story office building standing tall as the grand opening for 1700 Pavillion took place Thursday.
KRON4
LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announces bid for mayor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has announced she will run for mayor. Seaman made the announcement at a special event Thursday night. A Republican and a former Nevada assemblywoman, she has served on the city council since winning a special election in 2019. She...
Fox5 KVVU
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
