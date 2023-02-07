Read full article on original website
Carrington Defeats EKM In District 5 Boys
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington boys basketball team secured the number 2 seed in the upcoming District 5 tournament with a 47-39 win over the Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (EKM). The Cardinals trailed 13-11 after the opening quarter and by as many as 9 points (22-13) early in the second quarter. The Cardinals would outscore the Rebels 11-1 in the final 4:30 of the first half capped off with a Hudson Schmitz 3 pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Cardinals in front 24-23. A low scoring third quarter, a 6-5 Carrington advantage put the Cards up 30-28 heading to the final quarter. Carrington would outscore EKM 17-11 in the final quarter for the 47-39 win.
Legacy Knocks Off Jays at Jamestown Civic Center
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since 2003, a Blue Jay basketball game was played at Jamestown Civic Center as the Blue Jay boys hosted Bismarck Legacy on Thursday night. The Sabres shook off a slow start and pulled out a 69-59 victory. The Jays came out...
Blue Jays Drop Doubleheader Against #1 Century
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys and girls basketball teams both fell to top-ranked Century in doubleheader action Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena. GIRLS BASKETBALL: #1 CENTURY 51, JAMESTOWN 49. A 16-1 run at the end of the first half of play helped the Blue...
Jimmie Women Crack Top-25, Men Jump to #9
KANSAS CITY, MO. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s and women’s basketball teams have each moved up in the latest edition of the NAIA basketball polls. The Jimmie women moved inside the top 25 for the first time this year as Jamestown now sits at #19 in the sixth coaches poll of the year. UJ has a 19-5 overall record and the Jimmies are 14-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Currently, Jamestown is in second place in the conference standings and is riding a seven-game win streak.
Blue Jays Top Mandan on Senior Night
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Tuesday night at Wilson arena it was the final home game of the season for the Jamestown boys hockey team vs the Mandan Braves. Before the drop of the puck, all parents and players were recognized and the pregame ended with the 13 Seniors getting the spotlight.
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt, 85, of Dawson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2023. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Dawson City Hall with Pastor Jacob DeBoer officiating. Ellis, known by...
Roger Nogosek
Roger Nogosek, 72, Jamestown, ND passed away in his home on Monday, February 6, 2023. Roger Nogosek was born on March 15, 1950 in Kensal, ND to Edward and Doris (Hopwood) Nogosek. He moved to Jamestown in 1968 following graduation. Roger met Patricia Frishmen in 1970 and they wed in...
Wayne Byers
Wayne Byers, 72, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday February 1, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND. Wayne was born September 11, 1950 at Buffalo, NY, the son of Albert and Mildred (Schmidt) Byers. At an early age he moved to Syracuse, NY, attended school there and graduated from High School in 1969. He later attended Onondaga Community College. He then helped his brother at the Autostore in Canisteo, NY and also did broadcasting.
Douglas Roundy
Douglas Roundy, age 81, of Carrington, ND, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg, TX. Doug’s Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5:00PM-7:00PM with family present at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.
Ralph Duursma Jr.
Ralph Duursma Jr, age 85, of Carrington, ND, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at CHI St Alexius Hospital, Carrington. His Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, from 1:00PM-2:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery at a later date.
Barbara Larson
Barbara Larson, age 73, of Carrington, ND, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side. Her Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:00PM-1:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00PM all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington,...
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students who were the targets of racial slurs and taunts at a basketball game last week said officials from Jamestown Public Schools have not reached out to them yet. “I guess I would have never said anything, but it’s different...
Pfeifer Facing Additional Felony Charge in Logan County
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A former Jamestown priest is facing an additional felony charge in Logan County. 48 year-old Neil Joseph Pfeifer was charged with sexual exploitation by therapist in Southeast District Court. That is a Class C felony. This is additional to charges of sexual exploitation by therapist, and sexual assault in Stutsman county.
Giving Hearts Day – New Rockford Couple Grateful for Life-Saving Care After Welcoming Twins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The stakes were twice as high for one New Rockford couple. Tia Davis and Tyler Weber welcomed twins – Jeffrey and Jayla — on Oct. 24. The pregnancy progressed as expected, though the delivery and postpartum experience was anything but. When miles and...
North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties
NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
NDSU Extension to Offer Stop the Bleed Training
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – The number one cause of preventable death after an injury is bleeding. That’s why bleeding control – keeping the blood inside the body – is the purpose of Stop the Bleed training. The person next to a bleeding victim may very well be the one who’s most likely to save him or her from bleeding to death. Instead of being a witness, become an immediate responder. Participants will gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control bleeding.
Generations of Butte memories burned to the ground
The Dogden Steakhouse & Saloon has been in the community for generations.
Burleigh county woman's guilty plea vacated following autopsy
(Bismarck, ND) -- A judge in Burleigh County is ruling that a mother who pleaded guilty to causing her baby's death received bad advice about entering a plea. Judge Daniel Borgen says Casandra Black Elk was given bad advice by her lawyer which prompted her to plead guilty to child neglect last year. Two weeks later, the final autopsy showed Black Elk was not responsible for the baby's death. Judge Borgen vacated her guilty plea last week and had her released from the Department of Corrections after serving nine months.
