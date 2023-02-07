ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1-on-1 with Coach Cooley: PC uses bye week to rest

By Morey Hershgordon
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — After a bye weekend, Providence head coach Ed Cooley spent some time with 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon to discuss the most recent game against Xavier, his potential lineup adjustment, and his thoughts on this week’s games against Georgetown and St. John’s.

PC Hoops with Coach Cooley

🏀 Debuts Jan. 29 at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
🏀 1-on-1 with Coach Ed Cooley
🏀 “Be Them Dudes” Play of the Week
🏀 Trivia Question of the Week
🏀 Five Friar Fast Facts

