DA: "Flawed system" led to missed deadline to try teen carjacking suspects as adults

The Orleans Parish district attorney says a judge erred by dismissing charges against two teens accused of carjacking and shooting a man last summer after he missed a deadline to file adult charges against them. However, he says that missed deadline is the result of a flawed system created by state law.

Those defendants, Kendall Myles, 17, and Kayla Smith, 17, are already serving juvenile life sentences for previous crimes for which they were convicted. The two are accused of escaping from the Bridge City Center for Youth and later carjacking and shooting Scott Toups in uptown New Orleans last July.

In a statement to WWL-TV , District Attorney Jason Williams said he missed the deadline because he was “being careful rather than careless.” Williams filed the motion to try the defendants as adults 27 days after the 30-day window to do so expired.

“The system is not set up to be able to make a thoughtful and informed decision within the limited time period,” Williams told the television station. “However, the law is clear that even if the State doesn’t meet this time limit, dismissal of the prosecution is not an appropriate remedy.”

Rather, Williams says the judge should have released the defendants without bail rather than quash their indictments. He adds that he will appeal the decision.

Click here to read the full story.