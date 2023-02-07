ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chiefs bar in Philadelphia cancels Super Bowl party

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A South Philly bar that’s dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs has decided to cancel their Super Bowl party this year.

Big Charlie’s Saloon at South 11th and McKean streets will be closed Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs do battle.

Manager Laura Sessa said they quickly sold out of their 100 available tickets in an hour and had to start turning customers away, as demand quickly got to be too much to handle.

“We're really sad that we couldn't hold it for them. We really are,” said Sessa. “But we really wanted to accommodate everyone, and we just can't do it. We're a small bar. We can't do it outside.”

She said they respect that they're in Philadelphia, so they wanted to keep the party indoors.

Another concern they had involved Chiefs fans coming from out of town.

“They might not be able to get home if the Eagles win. Are they Ubering? How are they getting to where they’ve got to go?” Sessa said.

Although they are closed Sunday, Sessa says the bar will be open the rest of this week and Monday, like normal.

The bar has been a favorite spot to watch Chiefs games since Paul Staico took over the bar from his late father in 1983 .

USNavyVet
2d ago

Pfff!!! Knowing how Philly fans are I wouldn't be surprised if the owner received death threats or some other threats of violence!

