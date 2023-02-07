ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

kwhi.com

BJHS STUDENTS SCORE HIGH ON THE PSAT 8/9

Brenham ISD is congratulating a group of five Brenham Junior High School students on reaching new heights. Aldyn Jaks, Claire Huff, Charles White, Reese Warmke, and Austin Ethridge achieved the top score for their grade level on the PSAT 8/9 Test. The PSAT 8/9 is a college readiness test that...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Faces More Obstacles In Building The District’s New Auxiliary Services Complex

There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan. BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

City of Navasota opens registration for Navasota City University

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced that registration for their 2023 Navasota Citizens University program is open. The program is an eight-week program meant to help citizens expand their knowledge of how their city government functions. Topics such as taxes, spending and finance, police and fire, and community zoning policies will be covered, and will feature lessons taught by representatives from city departments.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card: February 9, 2023

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!. The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan. There will be a silent auction, additional prizes,...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ARCHER ARCHER SEEKING SEAT ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD

The founder of a nonprofit to assist people with disabilities is pursuing a spot on the Brenham School Board. Archer Archer will challenge Dr. Michael Altman for his seat on the school board. Archer, who is 26, has cerebral palsy and uses a power wheelchair. He is the creator of Archer’s Challenge, which has raised over $1 million for accessibility improvements and services in communities.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX partners with United Way for telethon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!. KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The needs for housing, utility...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a place where you can do just that. Not only does Owner, Jennifer Laatz, offer horseback riding lessons, day camps for kiddos, and horsemanship classes for the whole family, she also offers a unique horse yoga class, where participants can actually perform basic yoga moves on top of Laatz’s trained horses.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police, fire chiefs update council on operations & activities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Public safety was one of the main issues discussed during Thursday’s regular College Station City Council meeting. College Station Police Chief Billy Couch and College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann addressed city leaders on issues like response times, crime statistics, and some of the highs and lows from the previous year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new build home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan. Ruffino says this home often falls off of the radar because it is not located...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bobby Drake to run track at Texas A&M

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - High school sprinter Bobby Drake signed his National Letter of intent to run track for Pat Henry and Texas A&M this morning at Tiger Gym. Bobby transferred to Bremond from College Station High School recently and has yet to put on a Tiger track uniform. He...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

