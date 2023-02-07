Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
wtaw.com
State Approves Additional Pay Raises For Some Bryan ISD And College Station ISD Teachers
Bryan and College Station ISD both announce getting the green light to give additional pay to around 180 teachers in each district. Both districts have been approved to award what are called teacher incentive allotments from the Texas Education Agency. Qualifying teachers in Bryan ISD will be given a lump...
kwhi.com
BJHS STUDENTS SCORE HIGH ON THE PSAT 8/9
Brenham ISD is congratulating a group of five Brenham Junior High School students on reaching new heights. Aldyn Jaks, Claire Huff, Charles White, Reese Warmke, and Austin Ethridge achieved the top score for their grade level on the PSAT 8/9 Test. The PSAT 8/9 is a college readiness test that...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Faces More Obstacles In Building The District’s New Auxiliary Services Complex
There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan. BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High School student selected for prestigious conference
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School student was selected as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Alexandria DuBois will travel with a group of 100 students from across the country to participate in the week-long conference. The...
City of Navasota opens registration for Navasota City University
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced that registration for their 2023 Navasota Citizens University program is open. The program is an eight-week program meant to help citizens expand their knowledge of how their city government functions. Topics such as taxes, spending and finance, police and fire, and community zoning policies will be covered, and will feature lessons taught by representatives from city departments.
KBTX.com
Bryan residents push for alternate options as College Station plans sewer project
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Bryan say they’re ready for a fight with the City of College Station. Leaders say the relationship between the neighboring cities could be in jeopardy. A mile-long sewage line is being proposed to go through the middle of Beverly Estates, a historic...
KBTX.com
MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
KBTX.com
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: February 9, 2023
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!. The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan. There will be a silent auction, additional prizes,...
kwhi.com
ARCHER ARCHER SEEKING SEAT ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
The founder of a nonprofit to assist people with disabilities is pursuing a spot on the Brenham School Board. Archer Archer will challenge Dr. Michael Altman for his seat on the school board. Archer, who is 26, has cerebral palsy and uses a power wheelchair. He is the creator of Archer’s Challenge, which has raised over $1 million for accessibility improvements and services in communities.
KBTX.com
KBTX partners with United Way for telethon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!. KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The needs for housing, utility...
KBTX.com
Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a place where you can do just that. Not only does Owner, Jennifer Laatz, offer horseback riding lessons, day camps for kiddos, and horsemanship classes for the whole family, she also offers a unique horse yoga class, where participants can actually perform basic yoga moves on top of Laatz’s trained horses.
KBTX.com
College Station police, fire chiefs update council on operations & activities
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Public safety was one of the main issues discussed during Thursday’s regular College Station City Council meeting. College Station Police Chief Billy Couch and College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann addressed city leaders on issues like response times, crime statistics, and some of the highs and lows from the previous year.
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new build home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan. Ruffino says this home often falls off of the radar because it is not located...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
KBTX.com
Bobby Drake to run track at Texas A&M
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - High school sprinter Bobby Drake signed his National Letter of intent to run track for Pat Henry and Texas A&M this morning at Tiger Gym. Bobby transferred to Bremond from College Station High School recently and has yet to put on a Tiger track uniform. He...
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
