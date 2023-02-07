Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech softball team looks to start season on the right note
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech softball team kicked off their season in the UNC Wilmington Softball Tournament for the next few days. For the Hokies it’s all about starting the year of on the right note. “We’re really excited I’m definitely so excited to get out...
wfxrtv.com
Liberty basketball star Darius McGhee honored before game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Before the start of Liberty University men’s basketball game against Bellarmine. Liberty senior guard Darius McGhee was presented with a ball for becoming the program’s new all-time leading scorer. McGhee was joined by Coach Ritchie McKay and flames legend Karl Hess at half-court.
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
wfxrtv.com
Gardner, Beekman lift No. 8 Virginia past No. 22 N.C. State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off red-hot No. 22 North Carolina State 63-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5) their second loss in 10 games and...
zagsblog.com
Four-star Damarius Owens cuts list to three schools
Damarius Owens, a four-star in the class of 2024, has cut his list to Syracuse, Marquette, and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-8 forward, who grew up just 90 minutes from Syracuse, visited both Syracuse and Marquette this past January. Owens saw the Orange live with Cardinal Hayes (NY.) star, and current...
techlunchpail.com
FCS All-American LB Transfer Stone Snyder Commits to Virginia Tech
One of Virginia Tech's biggest areas of competition this spring and summer will be at mike linebacker. While Tech already has a few quality returning contenders for the job, the Hokies have landed another challenger in VMI LB transfer and FCS All-American Stone Snyder. Snyder comes to Blacksburg after an...
wfxrtv.com
Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Quinten Post scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Boston College to an 82-76 victory over Virginia Tech. Boston College had a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but a 15-6 surge in about a two-minute span pulled Virginia Tech within 80-76 with 18 seconds left. Chas Kelley sealed it with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC) has won five straight in the series against Virginia Tech (14-10, 4-10). Grant Basile scored a season-high 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting for Virginia Tech.
wfxrtv.com
Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County
"Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd County." That's the motto Plenty! Farm & Food Bank lives by as fresh and nutritional food is getting harder to obtain, with the growing economic woes and other roadblocks. Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County. "Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
laurenscountysports.com
The streak continues ... and not in a good way
FARMVILLE, Va. – A steady menu of close losses provides little nutrition for a men’s basketball team. Longwood put the Blue Hose to bed Wednesday night, 66-46, at the Lancers’ home venue, Willett Hall. Presbyterian (5-21, 1-12 BSC) extended its losing streak to 12 games. Isaiah Wilkins...
WSET
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WSLS
No injuries reported in I-581S crash involving Patrick Henry High School bus
ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a crash on I-581S involving a Patrick Henry High School bus Thursday morning, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. Officials say bus 59 was rear-ended in a traffic incident at the on-ramp to I-581 southbound at Hershberger Road. We’re told two students were on board at the time of the crash.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they’ll fall into is still to be determined. The Fair View Group, who own Fair View Cemetery and Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, is dissolving their non-profit organization on July 1. Come July,...
wfxrtv.com
‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Soft, comfy, and warm – that’s one of the many blankets the Braley and Thompson organization is looking for during its “‘Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive. In partnership with StepStone Family and Youth Services Network, Braley and Thompson are...
wfxrtv.com
Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Clifton Forge Middle School is closed this morning after reports of an incident. Details of the incident are limited at this time, but what is known is that the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department is involved. The decision to close the school was made...
Comments / 1