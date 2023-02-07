Read full article on original website
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
Revived Trump probe puts Manhattan DA back in spotlight
NEW YORK (AP) — When Alvin Bragg became Manhattan's first Black district attorney last year, one of his first big decisions was to tap the brakes on an investigation that had been speeding toward a likely criminal case against former President Donald Trump. The move won him few friends....
China calls US House resolution 'political manipulation'
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as “purely political manipulation and hyping up." “China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
UK economy avoids decline but cost of living pains many
LONDON (AP) — The small notice pinned to a wall at Union Chapel in north London is a sign of despair for charity workers dealing with the fallout from Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. The showers, it says, are reserved for the homeless. In other words, those who still have...
MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin OK'd missile supply
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 with a Russian missile. However, members of...
IMF delays $6B bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund delayed a $6 billion bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan over its failure to meet the terms of a previous deal, officials said Friday, as the country struggled with a worsening economic crisis and a deadly wave of violence. Pakistani officials said progress had...
Russia puts Prague-based, anti-war activist on wanted list
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia on Friday put the founder of an anti-war group that helps Russian conscripts break their military contracts and return to Russia on its federal most-wanted list. Alexandra Garmazhapova, founder of the Free Buryatia Foundation, lives in the Czech capital, Prague, and would face arrest...
