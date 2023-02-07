Read full article on original website
Here’s what NY can learn from other states’ housing plans
There is an axiom in housing policy — or really, all public policy — that if there is a loophole, someone will exploit it. Consider California, where environmental concerns have been used, successfully or not, to block housing projects by citing noise made by college students or the potential displacement of mountain lions on land that was already largely developed with single-family mansions.
Builder’s remedy filings call for 576 homes in Orange
Developers seeking automatic housing approvals under the state builder’s remedy have swept into Orange, with two fast-track proposals to build nearly 600 homes. Newport Beach-based TRC Retail filed plans under the state housing provision to build 297 townhomes and 75 low-income accessory dwelling units at the Village at Orange mall at 1500 East Village Way, the Orange County Register reported.
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
Nelson Rising, whose projects helped shape today’s California, dies
Nelson Rising, a developer who mastered the art of political relationships and the science of skyscraper building, spearheading megaprojects such as Downtown Los Angeles’ U.S. Bank Tower, the neighborhood of Playa Vista and the revitalization of San Francisco’s Mission Bay, has died at 81. Rising died Thursday of...
Meet Forth Bagley, Kohn Pedersen Fox’s design mind in Texas
Everything’s bigger in Texas, but Kohn Pedersen Fox can do big. As the architect behind dozens of attention-grabbing projects across the world, including Hudson Yards and One Vanderbilt in Manhattan and One Bayfront Plaza in Miami, KPF can skyscrape and master-plan with the best. In recent years, it has turned its attention to Texas.
Inland Empire development icon dies after mountain summit
John Magness, a development executive who helped transform the Inland Empire into a national logistics epicenter, died on Saturday after summiting a mountain in Argentina, the Southern California News Group reported. “John was an outstanding father, patriot and a man of faith,” Ross Perot Jr., who owns the Dallas-based development...
