WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
WLBT
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren; nearby bowling alley employees assist victim
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night. Capitol Police responded to the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m. near Highball Lanes in Fondren. One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not release any additional details about...
WAPT
Community forum held in Vicksburg on heels of shooting that killed 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg residents came together Thursday for a community forum aftera 13-year-old child was shot to death. “Now it’s time for Warren County and Vicksburg to put those things in action,” Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson said. Save Our Children Vicksburg led off its first...
Mississippi police officer fired. She was one of 3 officers on leave after death of man in custody.
A Mississippi police officer involved in the arrested of a man who died while in custody has been fired. Officials from the City of Jackson confirm that Kenna McCarty, one of three Jackson police officers who have been on administrative leave after the New Year’s Eve death of Keith Murriel, has been terminated.
Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger
The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
WAPT
Officer involved in arrest of man who died in JPD custody has been fired
JACKSON, Miss. — One of three officers involved in the arrest of a man who died in custody has been fired, according to City Hall officials. Melissa Faith Payne, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, would not say if Kenya McCarty's termination is related to the New Year's Even death of Keith Murriel. McCarty had been on administrative leave along with two other officers, Avery Willis and James Land. Payne said Willis and Land are still on leave.
WLBT
Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6. A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street. The incident occurred...
WAPT
Family Dollar scene of armed robbery, attempted carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted carjacking. The incident was reported at about 7 p.m. Monday at Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Capitol police are asking anyone with information about the case...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police in Jackson search for 4 alleged armed carjackers
Investigators in Jackson are reportedly looking into two Wednesday morning armed carjackings. According to WLBT, three men and a woman are responsible for the two incidents. Police tell reporters that one incident was on Edwards Avenue, and a blue Honda Accord was taken. At a different time, a tan Nissan...
kicks96news.com
Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive. 5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road. 6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy...
WLBT
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police say they are searching for an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen recently from contractors working on Ole Brook Road. Authorities say the victims were working in the area when a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to one of them and demanded his “Can-Am side-by-side ATV.”
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, February 9
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer...
How to protect yourself from carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, there have been several carjackings reported in the capital city. According to Jackson police, carjackers have come up with creative ways to steal a car, including the “bump and run.” This is when the carjacker intentionally hits the back of a vehicle. After a victim gets out to […]
Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
