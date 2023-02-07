Google partners with Department of Labor to offer career training at Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Google is looking to assist in training military members at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point.

Recently it was announced that Google will create a new workforce development partnership with the Department of Labor (DOL)’s Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP) — a program that offers to transition military service members and their spouse’s one-on-one career assistance. With many military members finding it more difficult to find work when leaving the service, Google looks to take the next step in assistance. Hopefully, this will bridge the gap in finding work quickly for those who served. To see more on the subject, click here.

Google will have the Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud Certification programs in fields including Data Analytics and IT Support at no cost to transitioning military service members and their spouses at select military installations worldwide, including Camp Lejenue and MCAS Cherry Point.

Each year, approximately 200,000 military service members leave active duty and face unique challenges when transitioning into the job market, including translating their military skill set to civilian job applications. The Google Career Certificate program will help by equipping military service members and their spouses with job-ready skills in the fields of Data Analytics, Digital Marketing & E-commerce, IT Support, Project Management and User Experience Design. The certificates are industry-recognized credentials that can be completed within three to six months of part-time study, with no degree or experience required. Certificate graduates are also connected to the program’s employer consortium of more than 150 companies that are committed to considering them for relevant roles.

“Transition can be challenging, and the support from Google for our transitioning service members, and their spouses, makes it easier for them to chart their new course,” said James Rodriguez, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Operations and Management. “The work our partners with the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot do makes a difference, and VETS is thankful for Google’s contributions and impact, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

“After giving so much to our country, every member of the military community deserves the opportunity to thrive in the workforce,” said Lisa Gevelber, founder, Grow with Google. “We’re proud to work with the Department of Labor to help members of the military community successfully transition into civilian careers through our Google Career Certificates and Cloud Certification programs.”

There are more than 150,000 Google Career Certificates graduates in the U.S., and 75% of graduates report a positive career impact—such as a new job, higher pay, or a promotion—within six months of completion.

Today’s announcement builds on Google’s work to advance economic opportunity in the military community. To date, the company has trained more than 150,000 military members and veterans in digital skills through organizations including Hiring our Heroes Google products, including Search, are also offering support for transitioning military personnel. By entering their military occupational speciality code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) in Google Search, veterans in North Carolina can quickly find jobs that match the skills they learned in the military.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.