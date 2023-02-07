ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

977wmoi.com

Scots Put Five in Double Figures to Sweep Knox

The Monmouth College men’s basketball team put all five players in double figures and completed the season sweep of Knox with an 86-80 home win on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (13-10, 9-5) are in third place in the Midwest Conference with two games left to play in the regular season.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Women’s Hoops Fall to Knox on Wednesday

The Monmouth College women’s basketball team mounted a comeback in the second half but couldn’t catch up to first-place Knox in a 45-38 home loss on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (10-13, 6-8) outscored the Prairie Fire 22-15 in the second half but trailed by 14 at halftime. Ella...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Toberman Named Midwest Conference Field Performer of the Week

The Monmouth College men’s track and field teams picked up another honor on Tuesday when junior thrower Caleb Toberman (Clifton, Illinois) was named Midwest Conference Field Performer of the Week. Toberman set a new personal best while winning the weight throw at Illinois Wesleyan’s Keck Select on Saturday with...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

2023 Dates Set for Monmouth College’s Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing

The annual Monmouth College Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates for this summer have been set and expanded into two days, shares Development Officer of Athletics and Corporate Relations Michael Blaesing:. “The Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates have been approved. Those will be Friday, June 23rd with a shotgun...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Randall W. Sheese

Randall W. Sheese, 60, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 2:38 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at OSF Transitional Care Hospital, Peoria, IL. Randy was born February 3, 1963 in Monmouth, IL the son of Russell and Donna (Talley) Sheese. He was raised and educated in Monmouth graduating from Monmouth...
MONMOUTH, IL
Pen City Current

West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79

WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
WEST POINT, IA
977wmoi.com

Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa

Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa, 82, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 12:59 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Courtyard Estates in Monmouth, Illinois, surrounded by loved ones. Connie was born on October 25, 1940, in Moline, Illinois to Milo and Arlene (Logdson) Lloyd and was raised in Fruitland,...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Alvina M. Groeltz

Alvina M. Groeltz, 102, of Galesburg, died at 9:47 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, in the emergency room of OSF St. Mary Medical Center. She was born March 15, 1920, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Adam and Elsie (Shimkus) Dickman. She married Charles H. “Chic” Groeltz on September 28, 1940, in Riverside, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2009, after nearly 69 years of marriage.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Michael Steve Burnett

Michael Steve Burnett, 70, of London Mills, IL, passed away at 11:10 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 in his home. He was born June 20, 1952 in Peoria, IL, the son of Richard M. and Beulah Lois (Murphy) Burnett. He married Christine Williamson in 1969 and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2017.
LONDON MILLS, IL
977wmoi.com

Robert Lane “Bob” Rogers

Robert Lane “Bob” Rogers, age 67, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 10:35 P.M. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 19, 1955 in Galesburg, the eldest son of Robert L. and Patsy A. (Dawson) Rogers, Sr. He made many wonderful memories growing up in the Galesburg area with his five siblings. During his younger years, he worked for several area gas stations. He would go on to work for Maytag, United Facilities, and KW Construction with his Uncle Kenny. He later worked for Quikstop. He married Cynthia S. Carrigan on September 5, 2020 at the Oaks Community Church in Dahinda. Two months after their marriage, Robert was diagnosed with terminal cancer, which was devastating to everyone who loved him. He fought valiantly to the very end.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Ronald Dean Canon

Ronald Dean Canon, 78, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 9:25 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing, Galesburg. Ron was born October 3, 1944 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Gerald “Mutt” L and Geraldine B (Damitz) Canon. Ron and Evon Susan (Olson) Canon were united in marriage on October 27, 1966 in North Dakota. Evon Susan Canon still resides in Galesburg, Illinois. Ron is survived by one son, Donald Arthur Canon of Glendale, Arizona; four daughters, Tina Marie (Canon) VanDyke of Surprise, Arizona, Cindy Sue (Canon) Goodwin of Geneseo, Illinois, Wendy Denise (Canon) Hill of Geneseo, Illinois, Pamela Leann (Canon) Pilkington of Galesburg, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Charles Andrew VanDyke of Surprise, Arizona, Christian Alexander VanDyke of Glendale, Arizona, Angela Dawn (Damitz) Blair of Erie, Illinois, Alec Mark Damitz of Moline, Illinois, Rose Marie Maciejewski of Macomb, Illinois, Jasper Dean Maciejewski of Galesburg, Illinois, Katiana Linn Barwinske of Apollo, Pennsylvania; and four great-grandchildren. Ron is also survived by two sisters, Linda Anna of Galesburg, Illinois and Diane Daugherty of Sarasota, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mike Canon and David Canon; and a son-in-law, Charles VanDyke.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person

GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
BETTENDORF, IA

