Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes Girls Basketball on 2-9-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes for a non-conference game at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Sherrard Tigers Boys Basketball on 2-7-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Sherrard Tigers for a TRAC West Division match up at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Knox College Prairie Fire Women’s Basketball on 2-8-23
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Knox College Prairie Fire for a Midwest Conference match up. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Scots Put Five in Double Figures to Sweep Knox
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team put all five players in double figures and completed the season sweep of Knox with an 86-80 home win on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (13-10, 9-5) are in third place in the Midwest Conference with two games left to play in the regular season.
Women’s Hoops Fall to Knox on Wednesday
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team mounted a comeback in the second half but couldn’t catch up to first-place Knox in a 45-38 home loss on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (10-13, 6-8) outscored the Prairie Fire 22-15 in the second half but trailed by 14 at halftime. Ella...
Carl Sandburg College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Split Against Black Hawk
Hunter Caves: 18 points, 11 rebounds. Up next for Sandburg: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Valley. Lilly Isenhour: 11 points, 21 rebounds. Up next for Sandburg: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Valley. ***Courtesy of Carl Sandburg College***
Toberman Named Midwest Conference Field Performer of the Week
The Monmouth College men’s track and field teams picked up another honor on Tuesday when junior thrower Caleb Toberman (Clifton, Illinois) was named Midwest Conference Field Performer of the Week. Toberman set a new personal best while winning the weight throw at Illinois Wesleyan’s Keck Select on Saturday with...
2023 Dates Set for Monmouth College’s Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing
The annual Monmouth College Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates for this summer have been set and expanded into two days, shares Development Officer of Athletics and Corporate Relations Michael Blaesing:. “The Fighting Scots Society Golf Outing dates have been approved. Those will be Friday, June 23rd with a shotgun...
Randall W. Sheese
Randall W. Sheese, 60, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 2:38 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at OSF Transitional Care Hospital, Peoria, IL. Randy was born February 3, 1963 in Monmouth, IL the son of Russell and Donna (Talley) Sheese. He was raised and educated in Monmouth graduating from Monmouth...
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa
Constance ‘Connie’ Lea (Lloyd) Podeszwa, 82, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 12:59 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Courtyard Estates in Monmouth, Illinois, surrounded by loved ones. Connie was born on October 25, 1940, in Moline, Illinois to Milo and Arlene (Logdson) Lloyd and was raised in Fruitland,...
Alvina M. Groeltz
Alvina M. Groeltz, 102, of Galesburg, died at 9:47 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, in the emergency room of OSF St. Mary Medical Center. She was born March 15, 1920, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Adam and Elsie (Shimkus) Dickman. She married Charles H. “Chic” Groeltz on September 28, 1940, in Riverside, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2009, after nearly 69 years of marriage.
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
Michael Steve Burnett
Michael Steve Burnett, 70, of London Mills, IL, passed away at 11:10 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 in his home. He was born June 20, 1952 in Peoria, IL, the son of Richard M. and Beulah Lois (Murphy) Burnett. He married Christine Williamson in 1969 and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2017.
Robert Lane “Bob” Rogers
Robert Lane “Bob” Rogers, age 67, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 10:35 P.M. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 19, 1955 in Galesburg, the eldest son of Robert L. and Patsy A. (Dawson) Rogers, Sr. He made many wonderful memories growing up in the Galesburg area with his five siblings. During his younger years, he worked for several area gas stations. He would go on to work for Maytag, United Facilities, and KW Construction with his Uncle Kenny. He later worked for Quikstop. He married Cynthia S. Carrigan on September 5, 2020 at the Oaks Community Church in Dahinda. Two months after their marriage, Robert was diagnosed with terminal cancer, which was devastating to everyone who loved him. He fought valiantly to the very end.
Ronald Dean Canon
Ronald Dean Canon, 78, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 9:25 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing, Galesburg. Ron was born October 3, 1944 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Gerald “Mutt” L and Geraldine B (Damitz) Canon. Ron and Evon Susan (Olson) Canon were united in marriage on October 27, 1966 in North Dakota. Evon Susan Canon still resides in Galesburg, Illinois. Ron is survived by one son, Donald Arthur Canon of Glendale, Arizona; four daughters, Tina Marie (Canon) VanDyke of Surprise, Arizona, Cindy Sue (Canon) Goodwin of Geneseo, Illinois, Wendy Denise (Canon) Hill of Geneseo, Illinois, Pamela Leann (Canon) Pilkington of Galesburg, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Charles Andrew VanDyke of Surprise, Arizona, Christian Alexander VanDyke of Glendale, Arizona, Angela Dawn (Damitz) Blair of Erie, Illinois, Alec Mark Damitz of Moline, Illinois, Rose Marie Maciejewski of Macomb, Illinois, Jasper Dean Maciejewski of Galesburg, Illinois, Katiana Linn Barwinske of Apollo, Pennsylvania; and four great-grandchildren. Ron is also survived by two sisters, Linda Anna of Galesburg, Illinois and Diane Daugherty of Sarasota, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mike Canon and David Canon; and a son-in-law, Charles VanDyke.
$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person
GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
Local Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna Says Inventory Coming in at a Faster Pace
The past two years, several businesses faced supply chain issues and concerns. Locally, Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna says those setbacks are improving and inventory, including parts, are arriving in a timelier fashion:. “Things seem to be getting a little better. Inventory started to come a little bit at...
