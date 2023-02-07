Robert Lane “Bob” Rogers, age 67, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 10:35 P.M. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 19, 1955 in Galesburg, the eldest son of Robert L. and Patsy A. (Dawson) Rogers, Sr. He made many wonderful memories growing up in the Galesburg area with his five siblings. During his younger years, he worked for several area gas stations. He would go on to work for Maytag, United Facilities, and KW Construction with his Uncle Kenny. He later worked for Quikstop. He married Cynthia S. Carrigan on September 5, 2020 at the Oaks Community Church in Dahinda. Two months after their marriage, Robert was diagnosed with terminal cancer, which was devastating to everyone who loved him. He fought valiantly to the very end.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO