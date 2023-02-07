Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
'Cal Poly Homeless': students protest new housing policies
ARCATA, Calif. — Hundreds of students gathered at Cal Poly Humboldt's UC Quad Wednesday to speak out about the issue of homelessness on campus. Student protestors argued that this issue will be greatly exacerbated by the university's new housing policy that will remove on-campus housing as an option for continuing students.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt budget review reveals $12 million shortfall; sheriff concerned about budget cuts
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County will enter the next fiscal year with $12.29 million less to spend on county services, according to the county's mid-year budget review. This has some department heads concerned about how budget cuts will hinder their abilities to provide essential services to the community. "I...
krcrtv.com
Retired Humboldt Sheriff Gary Philp dies on Feb. 6
EUREKA, Calif. — Retired Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp died yesterday surrounded by his family. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced today on Facebook and recognized Philp for his 38 years of service in law enforcement. He served as Humboldt County's elected sheriff for eight years, from 2002 to...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts
RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
krcrtv.com
Son of missing woman speaks on time-sensitive search efforts near Gasquet
DEL NORTE, Calif. — The son of the missing woman in Del Norte County is shocked over his mother's disappearance and is asking for more people to help assist with the search to find her mom after a dog they were with was found. She, along with her husband,...
krcrtv.com
1 arrested and 2 cited after probation search in Fields Landing home
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — One person was arrested and two others were cited on Feb. 8 after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office did a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. According to HCSO, nine people were contacted at the home....
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
krcrtv.com
Woman rescued at Clam Beach after getting lost during hike
CLAM BEACH, Calif. — A 71-year-old woman was found on Clam Beach after she reportedly got separated from a hiking group that she was a part of on Feb. 7. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the area at 7:23 p.m. after receiving a call for a missing person. The woman had been hiking the beach with a group when she decided to rest while the rest of the group continued. When she did not return to the car at the end of the hike the woman was reported as missing.
krcrtv.com
Family remembers life of 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who passed away
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — In Trinity County, the community is coming together to support a family who lost their 10-year-old daughter just a few weeks before her birthday. According to family members, Fidela Marie unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22. She dealt with cerebral palsy and was also blind, but that never stopped her.
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
