Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) quietly replaced Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on the new House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The change was noted in the Congressional Record last week, but was not widely noticed for days. All Republican members of the panel are appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.). “In order to […]
John Fetterman's Wife Provides Update on His Condition in Hospital
The senator had been hospitalized on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic Senate retreat.
KFOR
Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her office said. The attack does not appear politically motivated, her chief of staff Nick Coe added. The assault, which occurred in the building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m., left her bruised, according to a statement from...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
‘I always advocate for common-sense legislation,’ Senate Bill would allow Oklahoma seniors to wear Native American regalia
A new bill is moving forward, preventing schools from banning students from wearing tribal regalia during graduation and other school functions.
Why some lawmakers want to restrict foreign entities from buying up land
After a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S., states are considering restrictions on land sales to foreign individuals and entities.
Classified document discovered during search at Pence’s home, spokesman says
CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities found an additional document with classified markings at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during a Friday search. That’s according to a spokesperson for Pence. Investigators spent about five hours at the former vice president’s Indiana home to look for any potential classified documents at the location. […]
Comments / 0