ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD website down for maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD disciplinary report reveals new details on the actions of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death

Details continue to emerge from the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and the five now-former Memphis Police officers charged with his death. ABC24 obtained full disciplinary reports from the traffic stop filed by Memphis Police against each of the five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy