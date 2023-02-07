Read full article on original website
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
Autopsy report: what caused man to die after altercation with Shelby County jailers?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report of a man killed in the Shelby County Jail after an altercation with officers was released to ABC24 Thursday. 33-year-old Gershun Freeman died after an altercation with corrections officers on Oct. 5, 2022. The TBI was called in to investigate the inmate's death...
D.A. Steve Mulroy to review all prior cases involving 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Thursday his office will review all cases involving the five officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. This includes cases both pending and closed, the D.A.'s office said, and the investigation is still active and ongoing. The disciplinary...
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
More claims against the SCORPION Unit could impact the City of Memphis, MPD, and past investigations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Tyre Nichols’ death, more people have come forward describing encounters with Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit. That unit has now been disbanded, but what do those claims and new lawsuits mean for the former officers charged and the City of Memphis?. Just Tuesday,...
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MPD website down for maintenance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
“Time was of the essence" | Memphis police officer who saved suicidal teen on I-40 bridge speaks out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A photo of a teenager hugging a Memphis Police officer after a suicide call on the I-40 bridge has been making waves on social media in recent days. Tuesday, we got the chance to sit down with the officer credited with saving the teen's life. Officer...
Man shot and killed after domestic violence incident, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead in South Memphis after being shot during a domestic violence incident, Memphis Police said Wednesday. MPD said officers are currently on the scene of a shooting at 314 Fields Ave. One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
Memphian says he was beaten by Memphis Police's SCORPION Unit 3 days before Tyre Nichols died
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five former Memphis policemen charged in the death of Tyre Nichols are now listed in a federal lawsuit by another Memphis resident. Memphis resident Monterrious Harris said he was beaten by those same officers in the SCORPION Unit just days before Nichols. On Outland Road...
MPD disciplinary report reveals new details on the actions of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
Details continue to emerge from the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and the five now-former Memphis Police officers charged with his death. ABC24 obtained full disciplinary reports from the traffic stop filed by Memphis Police against each of the five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III.
