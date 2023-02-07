Read full article on original website
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City owners investing big in South Jersey Yacht Sales
SOMERS POINT — South Jersey Yacht Sales is moving forward in a big way on improvements to the showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. Demolition of the building is set to commence Feb. 16 to make way for the South Jersey Yacht Sales Showroom and Corporate Headquarters.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building
There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
seaislenews.com
Former Sea Isle School Readied for Demolition
First comes the fence. Next, comes the wrecking ball. A 6-foot-high chain link fence was erected Tuesday around the former Sea Isle City Public School at 4501 Park Road to seal off access to the site in preparation for the building’s demolition. Workmen Ramuel Rosario and Ricardo Davila of...
southjerseyobserver.com
Harrison Twp. to Conduct Land Auction for Property No Longer Needed For Public Purposes
On March 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., the Harrison Township Committee will hold a public auction via sealed bid for the sale of Township-owned real property no longer needed for public purposes. The public auction will be conducted at the Township of Harrison Municipal Building located at the Township’s Municipal...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
ocnjdaily.com
Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School
The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
ocnjdaily.com
Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
thesandpaper.net
Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford
While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
southjerseyobserver.com
State Agriculture Development Committee Approves Preservation of Two Camden County Farms
The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on January 26, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the...
Popular Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ to Reopen Means Spring Is Coming
Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth. We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
shorelocalnews.com
Cookie Till welcomes Megan Diciurcio as Chief Growth Officer of A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary
(Egg Harbor Township, NJ, February 8, 2023) Cookie Till (Steve & Cookies, Ventnor 7311, Florida Cold Cuts) , Co-Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary has tapped Megan DiCiurcio as the Consulting Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This newly-created position is a powerful evolution for the former Fashion VP. Now a full time Ocean City, NJ resident, DiCiurcio spent the past two decades working in NY, pre pandemic as Vice President of Entertainment PR for Tommy Hilfiger, the multi-billion dollar global fashion house and one of the world’s leading designer lifestyle brands with a platform that inspires the modern American spirit, while committed to wasting nothing and welcoming all.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
South Jersey Fire: Flames damage home under construction in Cinnaminson
Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story single-family home.
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
177th Fighter Wing Announces Night Flights At Atlantic City Airport
It's also the sounds of your social media pinging as people ask "What's with all the planes?" Officials at the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing have announced a period of three weeks - beginning now - where they'll be flying a heavier night schedule in, out, and around the Atlantic City International Airport area.
Jersey Proud: Abandoned 80-year-old locomotive being restored at Woodstown Central Railroad
Locomotive No. 9 was used for 40 years before it was abandoned in the woods for another several decades, left to fall apart.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ Scam Hitting NJ Stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant, or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
