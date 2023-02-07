ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City owners investing big in South Jersey Yacht Sales

SOMERS POINT — South Jersey Yacht Sales is moving forward in a big way on improvements to the showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. Demolition of the building is set to commence Feb. 16 to make way for the South Jersey Yacht Sales Showroom and Corporate Headquarters.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building

There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Former Sea Isle School Readied for Demolition

First comes the fence. Next, comes the wrecking ball. A 6-foot-high chain link fence was erected Tuesday around the former Sea Isle City Public School at 4501 Park Road to seal off access to the site in preparation for the building’s demolition. Workmen Ramuel Rosario and Ricardo Davila of...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School

The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford

While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Cookie Till welcomes Megan Diciurcio as Chief Growth Officer of A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary

(Egg Harbor Township, NJ, February 8, 2023) Cookie Till (Steve & Cookies, Ventnor 7311, Florida Cold Cuts) , Co-Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary has tapped Megan DiCiurcio as the Consulting Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This newly-created position is a powerful evolution for the former Fashion VP. Now a full time Ocean City, NJ resident, DiCiurcio spent the past two decades working in NY, pre pandemic as Vice President of Entertainment PR for Tommy Hilfiger, the multi-billion dollar global fashion house and one of the world’s leading designer lifestyle brands with a platform that inspires the modern American spirit, while committed to wasting nothing and welcoming all.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cat Country 107.3

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

