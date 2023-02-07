Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan
If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
KWQC
Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million addition at high school
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new $10.8 million addition that began in August 2021. According to the district’s website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurse’s office in the same location. A new streamlined drop-off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Rock Falls Says It Could Really Use the Rooms of a My Place Hotel, But Will it Ever be Built….Maybe
When the pandemic struck, it threw a monkey wrench into a great many things. One of the things it disrupted was the construction projects in the Sauk Valley. In 2018, the City of Rock Falls learned that a My Place Hotel was coming to town. They planned to build on the Riverfront across from the Holiday Inn and Suites. That was the plan before the pandemic.
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
ourquadcities.com
Huckleberry’s finally reopens to indoor dining
After nearly three years of coping with COVID, Jon Keim is finally reopening his beloved 30-year-old downtown Rock Island restaurant to indoor dining. The Original Huckleberry’s Great Pizza and Calzones, 223 18th St., was back in business Wednesday afternoon inside for the first time since March 2020. A confluence of personal challenges, staffing issues, shifting state regulations and health concerns kept the business focused on carryout business only after 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, owner Keim said Wednesday.
KWQC
Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday. After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire. What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff...
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
City of Moline recognizes 8 citizens for rescue efforts in January apartment fire
MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline honored eight individuals for their rescue efforts in a January apartment structure fire. At a Tuesday, Feb. 7 Moline city council meeting, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether awarded Asplundh tree service workers Kevin Wardrip II, Austin Church, Gary Jens and Myles Peck with the City of Moline life saving awards. Rent QC, J.C. Millman workers David Qualls and Jordan Blake were also awarded.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
KWQC
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday
Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
2023 JEFFERSON AWARDS | Pastor Tessa Cavey - The Sustainer
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Rev. Tessa Cavey is more than a faith leader. She has also taken up the call to feed those in need after no other food programs would touch Wheatland, Iowa. Now she feeds hundreds of people every week in several communities. At the same time, Cavey...
977wmoi.com
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft at Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2 wanted men
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
KWQC
Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
superhits106.com
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
