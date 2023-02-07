What Changes Would Come to Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District Following Newly Proposed Bill?

Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
archpaper.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges
Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
disneyfanatic.com
Ron DeSantis Will NOT Dissolve Reedy Creek, But MAJOR Changes Are Coming
Early last year, Disney found itself in a heated battle with controversial Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The trouble began when DeSantis and his fellow Florida Republicans passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill — a bill that critics slammed as targeting the LGBTQ+ community. After remaining silent for a while, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the bill and said that Disney would work to see it overturned. From there, things got worse and culminated in DeSantis and the Florida legislature dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement Act.
Florida may be a red state, but that didn’t stop 3.2 million people from signing up for Obamacare | Opinion
Healthcare is nonpartisan, it turns out. A kid’s broken arm has a way of obliterating political differences, the Editorial Board says.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.
Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom
Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise
A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
More than half of LGBTQ parents in Florida say they are considering leaving the state
More than half of LGBTQ parents in Florida are considering moving their families to another state over concerns that a new Florida education law – known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law – stigmatizes LGBTQ identities and creates a hostile learning environment for LGBTQ children or students with LGBTQ family members. In…
When Will Florida Be Underwater? For Some Areas, It’s Sooner Rather Than Later
It’s likely that you’ve heard about rising sea levels and how Florida is going to be underwater any day now. You might be wondering: Is this true? And if it is, when exactly will Florida be underwater?. Well, it’s possible that your favorite vacation spot could be underwater...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
I moved to Florida for cheaper housing and lower taxes, plus I'm avoiding downsides like traffic and crowds
Tony Stanol, a 66-year-old advertising recruiter, said the many newcomers moving to Florida haven't yet spoiled his pocket of paradise.
Opinion: How Ron DeSantis Nuked His Presidential Chances
DeSantis' shot at the presidency sinks with his new hard-line stances. Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces. I watched Ron DeSantis evolve. In early 2020, when the pandemic was first unfolding, DeSantis was a different man.
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website
Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.
DeSantis gets executive privilege. Floridians (and public records laws) get the shaft | Opinion
Under the ruling, could we find out whom the governor consulted when he rejected the Advanced Placement course in African American studies? Probably not | Opinion
