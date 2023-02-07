ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What Changes Would Come to Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District Following Newly Proposed Bill?

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FLORIDA STATE
archpaper.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges

Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Ron DeSantis Will NOT Dissolve Reedy Creek, But MAJOR Changes Are Coming

Early last year, Disney found itself in a heated battle with controversial Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The trouble began when DeSantis and his fellow Florida Republicans passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill — a bill that critics slammed as targeting the LGBTQ+ community. After remaining silent for a while, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the bill and said that Disney would work to see it overturned. From there, things got worse and culminated in DeSantis and the Florida legislature dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement Act.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise

A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy