Americans expected to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

While Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic game, Americans watching the matchup are expected to eat their way to a new record. Experts estimate that 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend.

This is the highest projection on record, according to the National Chicken Council.

The organization is a trade association that advocates for companies that raise and process chickens for meat, according to its website.

The number of chicken wings expected to be consumed this year is 2%, or 88 million wings, more than the estimate last year.

Tom Super, a spokesperson for the National Chicken Council, credits the record-breaking projection to the return of pre-pandemic Super Bowl parties.

“The two main reasons are more favorable prices and more people getting back to normal and gathering for the Big Game, whether at home,  a bar, or a restaurant,” Super said.

Purchasing chicken wings also won’t break the bank since the wholesale and retail chicken wing prices have decreased from where it was one year ago, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) .

For perspective, 1.45 billion chicken wings are enough to give every man, woman and child in the U.S. four wings each.

