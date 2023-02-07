Sports scores: McDonald's dramatic three sinks Fairhaven; Diman hockey wins 12th straight

The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Monday local high school action:

Boys basketball: Somerset Berkley at Fairhaven

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 51, Fairhaven 48

LOCATION: Fairhaven

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 10-6

HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan McDonald hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the playoff-bound Raiders to a dramatic road victory over Fairhaven. McDonald finished with a team-high 20 points for SBR. Drew McGarry had 11 points and six rebounds while Will Dionne finished with five points and 12 rebounds.

NEXT UP: The Raiders travel to Old Rochester on Tuesday.

Boys basketball: Bishop Connolly at Diman

SCORE: Bishop Connolly 75, Diman 52

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 4-9 (1-3 in Mayflower Comprehensive Division); Diman, 5-13 (3-5 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals lost a home battle with visiting Bishop Connolly. Alex Krynicki had a game-high 32 points for the Cougars. Jah Stephenson poured in 31 points in the win. For Diman, Anthony DeJesus (12 points) and Syair Neal (10 points) each finished in double figures. "[We] played shorthanded, down two starters tonight against a good Connolly team," Bengals head coach Tom Librera said. "Proud of the way my guys battled."

NEXT UP: Diman host Case on Thursday while Connolly travels to Avon on Wednesday.

Boys basketball: Westport vs. Bishop Stang

SCORE: Bishop Stang 68, Westport 60

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Westport, 10-4

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats lost at home against Bishop Stang. Cam Leary led Westport with 17 points. Hunter Brodeur finished with 13 points. Owen Boudria ended with 11 points.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats travel to West Bridgewater on Wednesday.

Boys basketball: Atlantis Charter at Avon

SCORE: Atlantis Charter 54, Avon 50

LOCATION: Avon

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 8-8

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons won a tough road game, coming from behind to beat Avon on the road. Angel Martinez had a team-high 22 points for Atlantis Charter while Miquel Pimental chipped in with 21 points. Karter Perreira, Kam Silva, Amare Dunagan, Raul Pimental, and Izzy Aponte each played solid defense. DJ Adediran did a nice job running the offense and breaking the press. "The players showed a lot of heart and toughness to come back from a first quarter deficit to take a halftime lead," Tritons head coach Bob Ferris said. "We had a three-point lead late and made 10 clutch free throws in the fourth quarter."

NEXT UP: Atlantis travels to Rising Tide on Thursday.

Girls basketball: Westport at Case

SCORE: Westport 46, Case 44

LOCATION: Case

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Westport, 12-2; Case, 11-5

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats won a big game on the road against Case. Top performers for Westport were Leah Sylvain (17 points, five steals and three rebounds), Korynne Holden (11 points and three steals), Meghan Molloy (five points and seven rebounds) and Julia George (seven points and three steals). Other scorers include Sarah Perry (five) and Jenna Egbe (one). Brooke Orton led the Cardinals with 16 points. Jamie Moniz chipped in with 10 points and Emma Plante finished with eight points.

NEXT UP: Westport host West Bridgewater on Wednesday.

Girls basketball: Somerset Berkley vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 52, Fairhaven 32

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 10-7 (9-3 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders punched their ticket to the postseason after beating league opponent Fairhaven at home. Gabriella Nugent led SBR with a game-high 21 points and five three pointers. Mia Gentile also added 18 points in the victory.

NEXT UP: The Raiders host Old Rochester on Tuesday.

Girls basketball: Bishop Connolly vs. Southeastern

SCORE: Southeastern 53, Connolly 35

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 1-13

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars dropped a home game against Mayflower League opponent Southeastern. Sam O'Leary led Connolly with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Morgan Diogo had 10 rebounds while Kirsten Mello finished with five points, two rebounds and an assist.

NEXT UP: The Cougars host Avon on Senior Night Wednesday.

Boys Ice hockey: Diman/Durfee/Westport vs. Attleboro

SCORE: Diman/Durfee/Westport 3, Attleboro 1

LOCATION: Driscoll Arena

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Diman/Durfee/Westport, 12-1 (9-0 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals co-op team won their 12th straight game, beating non-league opponent Attleboro at home. Jacob Almeida finished with the hat trick for Diman. Landen Freitas had three assists while Bryce Medeiros chipped in with two assists. Evan Camara ended with an assist. Cam Mattos stopped 18-of-19 shots on net for the win. The defense was solid keeping Attleboro out of the offensive end most of the night.

NEXT UP: The Bengals travel to Southeastern on Wednesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.