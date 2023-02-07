ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Sports scores: McDonald's dramatic three sinks Fairhaven; Diman hockey wins 12th straight

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23g0ZG_0kegyPNU00

The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Monday local high school action:

Boys basketball: Somerset Berkley at Fairhaven

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 51, Fairhaven 48

LOCATION: Fairhaven

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 10-6

HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan McDonald hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the playoff-bound Raiders to a dramatic road victory over Fairhaven. McDonald finished with a team-high 20 points for SBR. Drew McGarry had 11 points and six rebounds while Will Dionne finished with five points and 12 rebounds.

NEXT UP: The Raiders travel to Old Rochester on Tuesday.

Boys basketball: Bishop Connolly at Diman

SCORE: Bishop Connolly 75, Diman 52

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 4-9 (1-3 in Mayflower Comprehensive Division); Diman, 5-13 (3-5 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals lost a home battle with visiting Bishop Connolly. Alex Krynicki had a game-high 32 points for the Cougars. Jah Stephenson poured in 31 points in the win. For Diman, Anthony DeJesus (12 points) and Syair Neal (10 points) each finished in double figures. "[We] played shorthanded, down two starters tonight against a good Connolly team," Bengals head coach Tom Librera said. "Proud of the way my guys battled."

NEXT UP: Diman host Case on Thursday while Connolly travels to Avon on Wednesday.

Boys basketball: Westport vs. Bishop Stang

SCORE: Bishop Stang 68, Westport 60

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Westport, 10-4

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats lost at home against Bishop Stang. Cam Leary led Westport with 17 points. Hunter Brodeur finished with 13 points. Owen Boudria ended with 11 points.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats travel to West Bridgewater on Wednesday.

Boys basketball: Atlantis Charter at Avon

SCORE: Atlantis Charter 54, Avon 50

LOCATION: Avon

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 8-8

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons won a tough road game, coming from behind to beat Avon on the road. Angel Martinez had a team-high 22 points for Atlantis Charter while Miquel Pimental chipped in with 21 points. Karter Perreira, Kam Silva, Amare Dunagan, Raul Pimental, and Izzy Aponte each played solid defense. DJ Adediran did a nice job running the offense and breaking the press. "The players showed a lot of heart and toughness to come back from a first quarter deficit to take a halftime lead," Tritons head coach Bob Ferris said. "We had a three-point lead late and made 10 clutch free throws in the fourth quarter."

NEXT UP: Atlantis travels to Rising Tide on Thursday.

Girls basketball: Westport at Case

SCORE: Westport 46, Case 44

LOCATION: Case

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Westport, 12-2; Case, 11-5

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats won a big game on the road against Case. Top performers for Westport were Leah Sylvain (17 points, five steals and three rebounds), Korynne Holden (11 points and three steals), Meghan Molloy (five points and seven rebounds) and Julia George (seven points and three steals). Other scorers include Sarah Perry (five) and Jenna Egbe (one). Brooke Orton led the Cardinals with 16 points. Jamie Moniz chipped in with 10 points and Emma Plante finished with eight points.

NEXT UP: Westport host West Bridgewater on Wednesday.

Girls basketball: Somerset Berkley vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 52, Fairhaven 32

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 10-7 (9-3 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders punched their ticket to the postseason after beating league opponent Fairhaven at home. Gabriella Nugent led SBR with a game-high 21 points and five three pointers. Mia Gentile also added 18 points in the victory.

NEXT UP: The Raiders host Old Rochester on Tuesday.

Girls basketball: Bishop Connolly vs. Southeastern

SCORE: Southeastern 53, Connolly 35

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 1-13

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars dropped a home game against Mayflower League opponent Southeastern. Sam O'Leary led Connolly with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Morgan Diogo had 10 rebounds while Kirsten Mello finished with five points, two rebounds and an assist.

NEXT UP: The Cougars host Avon on Senior Night Wednesday.

Boys Ice hockey: Diman/Durfee/Westport vs. Attleboro

SCORE: Diman/Durfee/Westport 3, Attleboro 1

LOCATION: Driscoll Arena

DATE: Feb. 6

RECORD: Diman/Durfee/Westport, 12-1 (9-0 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals co-op team won their 12th straight game, beating non-league opponent Attleboro at home. Jacob Almeida finished with the hat trick for Diman. Landen Freitas had three assists while Bryce Medeiros chipped in with two assists. Evan Camara ended with an assist. Cam Mattos stopped 18-of-19 shots on net for the win. The defense was solid keeping Attleboro out of the offensive end most of the night.

NEXT UP: The Bengals travel to Southeastern on Wednesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor

Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
DARTMOUTH, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!

When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job

New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.

Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Driver sent to the hospital after crashing into restaurant in Fall River

A driver was sent to the hospital this week after crashing into a building in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to a single vehicle collision at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tucker Street and Stafford Road. The operator of the vehicle,...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price

I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
FAIRHAVEN, MA
nbcboston.com

MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million

A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Somerset infighting resumes; cable factory may be threatened

THE TOWN of Somerset – and its largest landowner, Brayton Point LLC – are fighting again, potentially jeopardizing the construction of a factory making cable for the emerging offshore wind industry. The proposed factory, a tangible sign of offshore wind’s potential, would be a dream come true for...
SOMERSET, MA
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy