Manchester, CT

In Manchester murder case, lawyers highlight victim’s, killer’s passions for same woman

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbbXb_0kegy7ot00
Murder defendant Garry Ramsey is claiming self-defense. Manchester Police Department

Robert A. Callahan Jr. died protecting a woman who was in his bedroom, hiding from Garry Ramsey, the man now accused of murdering Callahan by stabbing him through the heart just outside that bedroom door, a prosecutor told a Hartford Superior Court jury during final arguments Monday.

But Ramsey’s lawyer said Callahan, who died at age 68, “was trying to kill” for the woman, Tiffany Menendez, an escort and drug addict less than half Callahan’s age, with whom he been friends for some 12 years.

“He wanted to be her knight in shining armor,” defense lawyer Michael L. Chambers Jr. said of Callahan.

