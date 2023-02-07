ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

FCSO: Deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect, recover vehicle

By Marcela Chavez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies said they located and recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen in Stockton on Monday.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the incident took place before 4:00 p.m. on Gantland and Mckinley when an SUV was driving in the intersection when it collided first with a pole then a car and another pole before driving off.

Deputies said the vehicle was equipped with an OnStar system that alerted the authorities with the first initial hit it took and helped them to locate the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

According to the authorities, the stolen vehicle had major front-end damages and no injuries were reported.

