ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Jacksonville Jaguars have multiple ties to Super Bowl LVII teams Chiefs and Eagles

By Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence reveals his favorite Jaguars uniform combo

Trevor Lawrence has a favorite Jacksonville Jaguars uniform combination, but his offensive linemen don’t agree with his choice. “All teal. All teal,” Lawrence said on a Blogging the Boys podcast. “Well it’s tough because I love all teal, I think a fair share of the guys like the all teal, but the big guys up front, they don’t like it. They don’t like how the all teal kind of, I guess, ‘shows everything,’ in their words. They’re not a big fan of those.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Matt Ryan isn’t sure what his future will be next season but mentioned that he certainly feels that he needs the break this offseason will provide. “I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy