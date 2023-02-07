ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Victor basketball defeats Irondequoit in heavyweight clash

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a matchup between the top teams from Class AA and A1, the Victor Blue Devils took down Irondequoit 71-68.

It was a back and forth battle throughout until Griffen Hopkins’ go-ahead bucket with 17 seconds remaining to give the Blue Devils the lead.

Garrett Clar of Victor led all scorers with 27 points including 11 in the fourth quarter. Hopkins, who is just a sophomore, joined Clar in double-digits with 18 points.

For Irondequoit, Ryan Heath had a team-high 26 points while Xavier Gissendanner had 13 points. Quinn VanKerkhove had 12 points with three triples.

Victor (15-2) will hit the road and take on Fairport on Wednesday, February 8th. Irondequoit (16-2) will face another stiff test this Friday when they play at Mendon on Friday, February 10th.

