cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Senate OKs $1.2 Million For Pro-Coal Litigation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature voted Thursday to expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s ability to use $1.2 million in funding for lawsuits to protect Wyoming coal. But it’s unclear if the money that would be freed up with House Bill 69 will be...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drones A Very Real Threat To Power Substations And Other Critical Infrastructure
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The arrests this week of two people, one a neo-Nazi leader, on suspicion of conspiracy to attack substations around Baltimore is another warning that electrical infrastructure in the United States is vulnerable to attacks. The attacks weren’t carried out, but many...
county17.com
Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Should Stand With ‘Sister State’ Taiwan, Says Sen. President Ogden Driskill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although the future of Taiwan may not be foremost in the hearts and minds of Wyoming residents, some state lawmakers believe the small Asian country could play a pivotal role not only in the future for Wyoming, but America. Senate Joint...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming GOP Email Suggests Opposition to Amendment Ending Underage Marriage
The Wyoming Republican Party is taking no stance – but is directing people to the opinion that House Bill 0007 is “concerning” and erodes the martial rights of Wyomingites – underage or otherwise. Since its introduction, House Bill 0007 – sponsored by Dan Zwonitzer of House...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Filmmaker Says Film Incentives Bill Deliberately Killed By House Majority Leader
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A failed Wyoming film incentives bill did not just run out of time for consideration, it was hidden behind a political curtain, an advocate of House Bill 92 has told Cowboy State Daily. “It was a calculated decision to place House...
oilcity.news
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee
CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ban On Child Sex-Change Surgeries Passes Senate 26-5; Concern Over Court Challenges, However
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Though the Wyoming Senate passed Chloe’s Law with almost no difficulty, the bill may have a feature that could land the state in court if it becomes law. Chloe’s Law, aka Senate File 144, proposes to forbid doctors from performing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
cowboystatedaily.com
Without Commercial Exemption, Wyoming Drone Trespass Bill Won’t Pass, Critics say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Reiterating concerns that a drone trespass bill would cramp commercial applications, critics said the measure won’t fly without an exception for drones used by business and agencies. Senate File 34 would “make erroneous flight a crime” and impossible for insurance...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Sign Bill One Step Closer To Law After Committee Approval
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Posting false “no trespassing” signs should amount to hunter harassment, according to a bill that came one step closer to becoming Wyoming law Thursday. House Bill 147 got unanimous approval from the Senate Travel, Recreation Wildlife And Cultural Resources...
cowboystatedaily.com
Property Tax Relief Bills Die After Freedom Caucus Blocks Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last of a pair of bills the Wyoming Legislature was considering to change the state Constitution and reclassify residential property so it is not lumped in with industrial and agriculture properties failed Wednesday. Lawmakers became interested in the idea after...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House Speaker Makes Emotional Plea For Elderly Fraud Victims
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An emotional plea from the Wyoming House’s most powerful member punctuated the sometimes-dire results for elderly or disabled victims of financial scams. “Dog poo,” said a tearful Rep. Albert Sommers about how one such victim was left living in pet...
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
