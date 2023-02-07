ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 3

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Senate OKs $1.2 Million For Pro-Coal Litigation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature voted Thursday to expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s ability to use $1.2 million in funding for lawsuits to protect Wyoming coal. But it’s unclear if the money that would be freed up with House Bill 69 will be...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Drones A Very Real Threat To Power Substations And Other Critical Infrastructure

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The arrests this week of two people, one a neo-Nazi leader, on suspicion of conspiracy to attack substations around Baltimore is another warning that electrical infrastructure in the United States is vulnerable to attacks. The attacks weren’t carried out, but many...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Property Tax Relief Bills Die After Freedom Caucus Blocks Them

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last of a pair of bills the Wyoming Legislature was considering to change the state Constitution and reclassify residential property so it is not lumped in with industrial and agriculture properties failed Wednesday. Lawmakers became interested in the idea after...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming House Speaker Makes Emotional Plea For Elderly Fraud Victims

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An emotional plea from the Wyoming House’s most powerful member punctuated the sometimes-dire results for elderly or disabled victims of financial scams. “Dog poo,” said a tearful Rep. Albert Sommers about how one such victim was left living in pet...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy