Border wall spending bill rejected by Wyoming Senate
CHEYENNE — Wyoming won’t be spending money to build border walls after a bill to ship more than $5 million out of state for that purpose died Monday in the Senate. Senate File 166 would have set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states. It died in the Senate Committee of the...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Oglala Sioux Tribe v. United States Trial Begins This Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tomorrow, a federal court in South Dakota will hear opening arguments in a case that will determine if the federal government is providing adequate law-enforcement to one of the nation’s largest Indian reservations. In a complaint filed on July 26, 2022, the Oglala Sioux...
Harriet Hageman Introduces First Bill in Response to Biden’s Ban on New Energy Leases
Representative Harriet Hageman has introduced her first bill as Wyoming's Congresswoman. That's according to a press release from Hageman's office, which stated that Rep. Hageman introduced the POWER Act. "This legislation would require the President and federal agencies to obtain the approval of Congress before prohibiting or delaying new energy,...
Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
Lummis responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming issued the following statement in the wake of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “Last fall, the American people elected a divided government. That means leaders on both sides of the aisle have a responsibility to set aside partisan differences to tackle the very real challenges our nation faces. While President Biden continues to claim the mantle of the ‘unity President,’ we have yet to see him come to the table in good faith to work with Republicans.
Senate bill will provide regulations to those purchasing mobile home parks in North Dakota
Simply put, it states that every tenant must be given the name, address, and phone number of the park owner.
Bill would allow ‘physical force’ to ‘terminate’ suspected trespass
The Legislature has advanced a bill that legalizes use of physical force by a landowner or landowner’s agent to “terminate” what they believe is criminal trespass. HB-126 — Trespass–removal of trespasser would update the current Wyoming criminal trespass code to state: “A person who is the owner or legal occupant of land or a premises upon which a criminal trespass is occurring, or their agent, is justified in using reasonable and appropriate physical force upon another person when and to the extent that it is reasonably necessary to terminate what the owner, occupant or agent reasonably believes to be the commission of a criminal trespass by the other person in or upon the land or premises.”
Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it
The Minnesota State Senate just passed a 100% clean energy bill on February 2, and it’s on its way to Governor Tim Walz’s (D-MN) desk for signing. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
