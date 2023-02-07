ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

WNYT

Moreau traffic stop leads to drug charges

Two people are arrested on drug charges, after a Moreau traffic stop. A car was stopped by State Police just before 2 a.m. Thursday on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau. Inside was a glass smoking device, scales and cocaine, along with Xanax pills, police said. Ricky Rickson,...
MOREAU, NY
WNYT

Man shot to death in Albany

A man was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Sherman and Quail streets, police said. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be random, police said. The victim’s identity is not being released until...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany Police continue investigating broad daylight homicide

Albany Police continue to investigate a homicide at Sherman and Quail streets on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet was killed. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. They said Dias was involved in an ongoing dispute. A car at the scene had at least one bullet hole...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man admits to illegal drug sales

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to selling drugs. Carlos Hernandez, 53, admitted in federal court he sold fentanyl and heroin. He faces up to 20 years in prison, when sentenced in June.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill man charged with drug possession

CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin

The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Gun charge could send Albany man to prison for 10 years

An Albany man is facing gun charges that could land him in prison for 10 years. Charles Williams, 34, has been indicted in federal court for having a revolver in Albany County with a prior felony conviction. In addition to a lengthy prison sentence, Williams also faces a fine of...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Gloversville standoff

Two people were arrested in connection with a standoff that happened in Fulton County. Jordan Fegin, 23, and Cameron Sleezer, 20, are facing drug and weapon possession charges. It all started when someone fired a gun at a house, police said, who say the residents of the house chased after...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Woman Found Dead In Abandoned Building In Albany

Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside an abandoned building in the region, weeks after she was reported missing. The body of Sadie Kopyc, of Cohoes, was found at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, inside an Albany building located on Central Avenue, Albany Police spokesperson Steven Smith told Daily Voice.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police search for missing woman in Albany

Skylar Jennings, 20, of Albany is missing. Skylar’s is 5 ft., 4 in. tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should call Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in Cairo hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash in Cairo led to an arrest. The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:45 on County Route 67. One driver tried to pass another, and ended up running a car off the road, state police said. That caused the car to hit a mailbox. One person was hurt....
CAIRO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested

CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
HUDSON, NY

