How a daughter's efforts are leading to a reexamination of her mother's death

By Will Richmond, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Lauren Lee Malloy's life had changed before it had really even begun. Just a toddler when her mother died, her body found naked and bruised on the bathroom floor, Malloy went on to a life not knowing what happened to her mother.

It wasn't until she was turning 30 that Facebook messages started to pull together the strings of the story about Malloy's mother and what may have happened, despite police originally calling the death of natural causes.

Since then Malloy has sought to find out what happened to her mother, along the way learning of interesting characters and that some believe her mom's death was much more suspicious than originally thought.

Malloy has also used the skills picked up from doing her own investigations to help out others in Rhode Island.

The Journal's Mark Reynolds has the full story about Malloy's efforts and recent decision to reexamine the case.

• How did the Chinese spy balloon make it all the way to the coast of North Carolina?

• What's it like when a small town is hit with a media frenzy? This Massachusetts police chief talks about the experience.

Today's Weather ☼ Some sun, then turning cloudy. Highs in the low-40s.

