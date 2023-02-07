Read full article on original website
KEYT
Sheriff’s office identifies 23-year-old man killed in car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Goleta / Mesa, Arizona resident died from a single-car crash early Thursday morning on the State Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 101. The fatal car collision happened around 1:50 a.m., when the driver's Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Early Morning Traffic Collision Near State Street Offramp
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the identity of the decedent from the solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 south, north of State Street. The decedent is 23-year-old Jonathan Logan Knight from Goleta / Mesa, Arizona. CHP is investigating the cause of the...
Santa Maria Police identify man killed in weekend shooting
The Santa Maria Police Department identified the man who was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Traps Driver in SUV, Dogs Rescued
Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA: A driver traveling with three small dogs was trapped in an SUV after a traffic collision involving another vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and county firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard...
kclu.org
Man gets 25-years-to-life sentence for fatal stabbing of Santa Barbara restaurant worker
A gang member has received a 25-years-to-life sentence for the fatal stabbing of a Santa Barbara restaurant worker. Alberto Torres was walking home from work in June of 2019 when he was chased down, and attacked. Igor Ortiz pled guilty to first-degree murder, and other charges in connection with the...
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle
The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
kclu.org
Watch out for stomach flu! Santa Barbara County issues warning
Beware of stomach flu! That's a new warning from Santa Barbara County Public Health officials, after the region has seen an increase in cases. Norovius is the most common cause of stomach flu, and it can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. It spreads easily from person to person, and...
kvta.com
A Wind-Driven Fire Races Through A Mobile Home Park Between Oxnard And Point Mugu
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) A wind-driven fire raced through a mobile home park located between Oxnard and Point Mugu Tuesday. It damaged or destroyed 4 mobile homes and a two-unit residential structure. In addition to the mobile homes and the structure, a fifth wheel trailer and one truck...
kclu.org
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
kclu.org
Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek
A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County's Cachuma Lake conditionally reopens to boaters
Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Monday morning has reopened to water vessels after a month-long closure due to efforts to remove tons of storm-related debris that Park officials say is not completely cleared. While tons of debris have successfully been removed, large amounts of debris and other submerged objects are...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
kclu.org
Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
SLOPD arrest two Santa Maria residents after vehicle theft
San Luis Obispo Police arrested two people Wednesday on stolen property and possession of firearm charges.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
kvta.com
Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories
(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
Santa Barbara man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly stabbing
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of a Santa Barbara man following a gang-related murder.
sitelinesb.com
Three Pickles Is Opening a Second Santa Barbara Shop
••• Three Pickles is taking over South Coast Deli’s former space at the corner of Chapala and Micheltorena. (Thanks to John for the heads-up.) This will be the company’s third location, after the others on Canon Perdido and Fairview Avenue. ••• Gala, the restaurant in the...
