ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvta.com

CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle

The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek

A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
kclu.org

Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories

(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Pickles Is Opening a Second Santa Barbara Shop

••• Three Pickles is taking over South Coast Deli’s former space at the corner of Chapala and Micheltorena. (Thanks to John for the heads-up.) This will be the company’s third location, after the others on Canon Perdido and Fairview Avenue. ••• Gala, the restaurant in the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy