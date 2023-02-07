Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Dawn Lynn Driggins
Dawn Driggins, age 58 of Litchfield, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield, MN. Visitation for Dawn Driggins will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cyrus, MN.
kmrskkok.com
Betty J. Gaulrapp
Betty J. Gaulrapp, age 84 Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Wheaton, MN, and Browns Valley, MN,. passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Betty Gaulrapp will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home...
kmrskkok.com
Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again
(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband. In the shooting back in 2018 in Garfield, Minnesota Hartsfield was not charged in the shooting death of her then-boyfriend, David Bragg. An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense. However, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson now says “Our investigation is considered ‘active’ again once again.
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
kmrskkok.com
Author Peter Bremer Reading at the Morris Library Thursday 2-23
Are you a writer of fiction or non-fiction? It’s easier than you might think to self-publish your work. Author Peter Bremer shares his experiences in self-publishing several books of fantasy and science fiction, offering guidance and tips in navigating the hiring of editors, typographers and cover artists, pricing your book, making sure your work is available in multiple formats, and marketing yourself. He will read from his newest book, The Forever Stone and Other Tales as well as his debut young adult novel, Treetops, which won the Imadjin Award for Best Young Adult Novel at the Imaginarium Conference in 2021.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
kmrskkok.com
Storm Girls Season Ends, Owls Win Streak Snapped By Rockets
PAYNESVILLE – Morris/Benson Area’s season came to an end with a 12-0 loss to River Lakes in the section 6A quarterfinals from Paynesville. Sofia Hess scored four goals for the Stars, Madi Wendlandt had two goals and an assist, Abby Storms scored twice and Kaydence Roeske stopped all 15 shots she saw.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
kmrskkok.com
Pederson’s Late Goal Lifts Storm Past North Stars
BENSON – Brady Pederson scored with 27 seconds left in regulation to break a tie and give MBA a thrilling 5-4 victory over Prairie Centre from the Benson Civic Center. Eli Fletcher scored 33 seconds into the third to give the Stars a 4-3 lead. Zach Wrobleski’s second goal of the night at 9:20 tied it for the Storm.
fox9.com
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks
OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
