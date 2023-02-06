Read full article on original website
I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
6 Tips to Get the Biggest Tax Refund Possible in 2023
The best time to ensure you receive the biggest possible tax refund for 2022 was before 2022 ended. The good news is that it’s not too late to try to get a larger refund for the 2022 tax year, the one for which your return is due by April 18.
Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications
AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves. The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns. Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.
Tax refunds will be less this year, IRS says: How much less money will you get back?
The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers not to expect as much money back in their tax refunds this year. The average tax refund this year is expected to be about $2,750, down from $3,200 last year. The change is due to the expiration of several pandemic-era programs, mostly Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit, as well as deductions allowed for charitable contributions.
7 Secrets From Tax Preparers To Reduce Your Bill
Tax season is sneaking up on us, and folks across the country may be scrambling for ways to save on their tax bills. About half of taxpayers prepared and filed their taxes on their own in 2022,...
A New Scam Is Making the Rounds Just in Time for Tax Season
Instances of vishing are expected to increase in the weeks leading up to tax season.
The 2023 tax season is in full-swing—here’s how to find and vet your tax preparer
Taxpayers have until April 18, 2023, to file their 2022 tax return. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Tax-filing season is in full-swing and taxpayers have until April 18, 2023, to file their 2022 tax return. For some taxpayers, they may opt to leave the heavy lifting...
Income Taxes: IRS Issues Directive Telling Taxpayers in Some States To Delay Filing — What You Need To Know
If you live in a state that offered special tax refunds or payments in 2022, the IRS has advised against filing a tax return until it becomes clear whether that money is taxable. Learn: Zelle Tax...
IRS Says Direct Deposit Is the Best Way to Receive Your Tax Refund
IRS says the best way to receive your tax refund is by direct deposit. Here's how to do it.
