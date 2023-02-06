ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
moneytalksnews.com

6 Tips to Get the Biggest Tax Refund Possible in 2023

The best time to ensure you receive the biggest possible tax refund for 2022 was before 2022 ended. The good news is that it’s not too late to try to get a larger refund for the 2022 tax year, the one for which your return is due by April 18.
AL.com

Tax refunds will be less this year, IRS says: How much less money will you get back?

The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers not to expect as much money back in their tax refunds this year. The average tax refund this year is expected to be about $2,750, down from $3,200 last year. The change is due to the expiration of several pandemic-era programs, mostly Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit, as well as deductions allowed for charitable contributions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy