ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6FgG_0kegv2nZ00

( KXNET ) — Kognito is an online, role-playing simulation that can help teachers and staff at a school learn the signs of mental distress, and how to correctly approach a student with declining mental health.

“What’s unique about this program is that it is practicing a conversation instead of just being about to identify symptoms,” said Pam Sagness, the executive director of behavioral health with HHS.

House Representatives heard from those in favor of House Bill 1312 to extend the program and resources.

“House Bill 1312 just extends the deadline for us to be able to provide services for schools K-12 anywhere in North Dakota for any personnel working with the school with resources and training on mental health and suicide prevention,” said Sagness.

Pam Sagness says it sometimes shocks people how young students are when they first deal with mental health issues.

“Think often when people think about mental health or suicide they think of teenagers, their thinking about substance use and kind of those risky ages but we know that children of all ages are dealing with trauma,” said Sagness.

Sagness says North Dakota is seeing an increase in our youth dealing with mental health problems.

This is what’s in the gallery at Northwest Arts Center

“We know in North Dakota we are seeing an increase in mental health concerns and suicide and when we look at our 2021 data there were 153 deaths in North Dakota from suicide. Approximately 7% of those were ages 10 to 19,” said Sagness.

This is why Sagness and others believe this program is so important to extend its availability.

“Schools are the places where children and young people spend a large majority of their time. Because of these reasons, it is imperative that schools are equipped with the proper resources to handle mental health problems and suicide,” said Jacob Thompson who supports House Bill 1312.

Sagness says the community reaches out to their department nearly every day, which she says shows the need for programs like Kognito.

“When our systems are fragmented or when we don’t have connections to services it’s really difficult to find what you are needing. And lawmakers are really important in that because they appropriate funding and ensure that these programs exist,” said Sagness.

Currently, the program is available through June 2025. If passed, the bill would extend the program to June 2027.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers vote down expanding infertility benefits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill that would have expanded healthcare benefits for women experiencing infertility failed on the floor of the North Dakota House of Representatives Thursday. HB 1146 would have modified the state’s existing Public Employees Retirement System healthcare plan, or PERS, by providing additional benefits to the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers heard two bills Tuesday that, if passed, would have huge implications for most of the population in the state. Doctors say vaccines are vital to public health in North Dakota. “Maintaining high rates of routine wellness vaccination is necessary to keep North Dakotans protected against...
OHIO STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

How North Dakota’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
mprnews.org

DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits

A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime

(AP) — Holly Wilson had just left to pick up soda for a steak dinner for her nine grandchildren last May, when a barrage of bullets was fired into her home on the largest Native American reservation in South Dakota. Her 6-year-old grandson, Logan Warrior Goings, jumped from the family’s loveseat and raced across the […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy