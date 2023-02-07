Read full article on original website
GOP, Democrats clash on parental involvement, LGBTQ students at year’s first Education hearing
House Republicans and Democrats traded barbs Wednesday over parental involvement in schools and curriculums, a hot-button topic that has become one of the leading fronts in the culture wars. During the year’s first House Education and Workforce Committee hearing, titled “American Education in Crisis,” Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) said one...
Biden in Florida takes on Rick Scott’s ‘outrageous’ views on Social Security, Medicare
President Biden traveled to Florida on Thursday, where he hammered Sen. Rick Scott (R) in his home state, calling Scott’s views on Social Security and Medicare “outrageous.”. “The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years,...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
John Fetterman's Wife Provides Update on His Condition in Hospital
The senator had been hospitalized on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic Senate retreat.
‘Safe haven for abortion’ sought by Maryland Democrats, governor
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Democratic lawmakers are moving to make the state a “safe haven for abortion” in the aftermath of the end of Roe v. Wade and more than a dozen states moving to severely restrict access to the procedure. Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller,...
Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) quietly replaced Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on the new House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The change was noted in the Congressional Record last week, but was not widely noticed for days. All Republican members of the panel are appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon
HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana’s Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit with a key deadline this month could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval...
