ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

York County man stopped from bringing loaded gun onto HIA flight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County man was stopped from brining a loaded gun onto a Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) flight on Monday. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped the Dillsburg man as he entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County police phone number being used in scams

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for woman missing in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police are looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. According to police, 18-year-old Aniya Bailey was last seen in the area of Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County on Feb. 8 at around 6 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction

CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy