Wyoming State

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Legislators look at how Apprenticeships and innovation could help Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As legislators finish up cross-over, which is where they finalize the third readings of their chamber bills to move them across to the other chambers, we spoke to some officials about what bills still need to get done. On Thursday, Legislators focused on Apprenticeship...
cowboystatedaily.com

Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint

An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

UW Researchers Document Continuing Gender Wage Gap in State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - A new study by University of Wyoming economists Anne Alexander and Chian Jones Ritten shows Wyoming’s gender wage gap persists, to the detriment of the state’s families and economy. Their report, “The Wage Gap in Wyoming in 2022: How Gender, Race and Ethnicity...
K2 Radio

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
county17.com

Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
oilcity.news

Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House

Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they're facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
county17.com

Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4—1 Do Pass vote.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Legislature looks at education, Medicaid and election security

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As lawmakers finish up third readings in the house., Legislators look at Education, Medicaid and Security. Election security passed on the senate docket on the third reading, this bill looks to codify the rules for securing the accuracy and practices within elections. The bill...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers

Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people's Western "Easter egg hunts," says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. "I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
county17.com

‘Stop Red Flags Act’ dies in Wyoming House

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming House bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement or family members from petitioning a court to intervene in someone’s firearm purchase or use based on a “red flag” died in committee on Tuesday, Feb. 7. House Bill 0250, known as the “Stop...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Legislature focuses on women and children on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Tuesday legislators focused on women and children. In the House chambers, lawmakers discussed the Medicaid 12-month postpartum coverage and Life is a human right act, bills. The postpartum bill would extend continuous care for Medicaid-eligible mothers and infants with mental health and medical...
