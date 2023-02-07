Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
CT Lawmakers Weigh In On ‘Power Line Down' Responses
How soon should a power company respond to a critical “power lines down” incident?. It’s a question NBC Connecticut Investigates asked lawmakers after our piece on what’s known as a “Priority One” call. Leading legislators on the state’s energy and technology committee had differing...
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Pole, Brings Down Wires in Enfield
A car rollover brought down wires and caused hundreds of power outages in Enfield Thursday night. Firefighters said they're responding to a car rollover on Route 5 by Post Office Road. The police department said nearly 600 people in the South end were without power at one point. According to...
westernmassnews.com
Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
NBC Connecticut
Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
Post Office Road in Enfield closed due to a motor vehicle accident
Post Office Road in Enfield is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday.
NBC Connecticut
Cement Mixer Rollover Closed Part of Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield was closed Friday morning after a cement mixer rolled over, but it has reopened. The northbound side of the road was closed between Route 175 and Arrow Road. The crash at Route 15 North and Route 175 was reported around 8:20...
'Devastating times' | Turkish community in Connecticut collects donations following disastrous earthquakes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Turkish community in Connecticut is hurting after devastating earthquakes left thousands of people dead and widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria. "We love our country. And I feel what kind of pain my people go through right now," said Selim Ergin, co-owner of Sultan's Turkish Restaurant.
NBC Connecticut
Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire
Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
‘Ugh! The electric bill!’ Local residents dealing with high energy bills
High energy bills this winter continue to put a strain on households across the country and right here in western Massachusetts.
Did You Lose a Quad? It Washed Up in Torrington
Growing up in Waterbury, I saw plenty of garbage in the Naugatuck River. God it stunk so bad when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's. Raw sewage and years of neglect turned the river into a chemical cesspool. That was then, it's much better now after decades of attention. I guess that's why I was surprised to find a quad in the Naugy yesterday in Torrington.
Eyewitness News
Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Was Struck on Route 15 in Hamden Wednesday
A state trooper was struck on Route 15 in Hamden when a driver lost control on the icy road early Wednesday morning and struck another vehicle that struck the trooper’s cruiser, according to state police. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 15, near...
Eyewitness News
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
(WFSB) – The state just got through the first real cold snap of the season. Some people might be afraid to look at their home heating bills for the month. Channel 3 investigated whether wood and pellet stoves actually help people save money on those bills or burn holes in their wallets.
DoingItLocal
Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter
Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
FireRescue1
Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
Comments / 0