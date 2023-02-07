ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed

Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka

Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Boomer Esiason explains why Jets may have to settle at QB

The New York Jets are one of several teams heading into the NFL offseason with a glaring need at the most critical position on the field, quarterback. While Jets fans might've spent the last few months clamoring for Derek Carr, WFAN's Boomer Esiason threw cold water on the possibility during Thursday's episode of "Boomer and Gio."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Woody Johnson “optimistic” Jets will find an impact quarterback this offseason

The Jets have started 12 different quarterbacks the past seven seasons, including three in 2022. Brett Favre in 2008 was the team’s last Pro Bowler at the position. They have tried every which way to find a franchise quarterback without success. It’s a big reason the Jets haven’t made...
Big Blue View

Does Justin Pugh want to return to the Giants?

The New York Giants selected Justin Pugh out of Syracuse in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His time in New York was respectable, although not spectacular, as he transitioned between playing right tackle and left guard. The now 32-year-old is coming off a five-year, $44.7 million contract from the Arizona Cardinals.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Don Martindale not in running for Colts HC job, to stay with Giants

The 2022 Giants DC hire is staying in New York, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes. Martindale remains attached to a three-year Giants contract. This represents a positive development for Brian Daboll‘s staff, which still risks losing offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The young play-caller remains in the race for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Sean Payton hints that Broncos could pursue RB Josh Jacobs

A pending unrestricted free agent this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs might have a possible suitor in an AFC West rival. Jacobs appeared alongside Sean Payton on "Up and Adams" Thursday, where the recently hired Denver Broncos head coach hinted that there might be interest in the standout back from the Mile High City. Payton said he was glad Jacobs was a free agent, encouraging every team to look at him before adding, "maybe we look at him."
DENVER, CO
