Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
Yardbarker
Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed
Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka
Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
Boomer Esiason explains why Jets may have to settle at QB
The New York Jets are one of several teams heading into the NFL offseason with a glaring need at the most critical position on the field, quarterback. While Jets fans might've spent the last few months clamoring for Derek Carr, WFAN's Boomer Esiason threw cold water on the possibility during Thursday's episode of "Boomer and Gio."
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yankees to lose 3 players to World Baseball Classic, report says
The New York Yankees will be missing a few players for a portion of spring training this year due to the World Baseball Classic. But they’ll only be without three guys, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman: starter Nestor Cortes, reliever Jonathan Loaisiga and second baseman Gleyber Torres.
NBC Sports
Woody Johnson “optimistic” Jets will find an impact quarterback this offseason
The Jets have started 12 different quarterbacks the past seven seasons, including three in 2022. Brett Favre in 2008 was the team’s last Pro Bowler at the position. They have tried every which way to find a franchise quarterback without success. It’s a big reason the Jets haven’t made...
'Unbelievable' NFL Draft Trade Offers Are Reportedly Coming
Getting the No. 1 pick in the draft is about as big of a leverage piece as you can get in the NFL. And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams will be willing to give up a lot to get their hands on that first selection should the Bears decide to move out of that pick. Per the NFL insider, the ...
2023 NFL draft: 3-round Giants Wire mock v.1
The 2023 NFL draft will be here in no time and it’s never too early to start the mock draft exercises. I’ve been covering the NFL draft for 25 years and have fared just as well in mock drafts as the self-proclaimed experts. Over the years, the New...
Big Blue View
Does Justin Pugh want to return to the Giants?
The New York Giants selected Justin Pugh out of Syracuse in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His time in New York was respectable, although not spectacular, as he transitioned between playing right tackle and left guard. The now 32-year-old is coming off a five-year, $44.7 million contract from the Arizona Cardinals.
Chiefs vs. Eagles total combined TDs scored in Super Bowl 57: February 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57 and the match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. This...
Report: Don Martindale not in running for Colts HC job, to stay with Giants
The 2022 Giants DC hire is staying in New York, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes. Martindale remains attached to a three-year Giants contract. This represents a positive development for Brian Daboll‘s staff, which still risks losing offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The young play-caller remains in the race for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.
Sean Payton hints that Broncos could pursue RB Josh Jacobs
A pending unrestricted free agent this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs might have a possible suitor in an AFC West rival. Jacobs appeared alongside Sean Payton on "Up and Adams" Thursday, where the recently hired Denver Broncos head coach hinted that there might be interest in the standout back from the Mile High City. Payton said he was glad Jacobs was a free agent, encouraging every team to look at him before adding, "maybe we look at him."
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0