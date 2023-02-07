Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colebrook 55, Lisbon 28
Concord Christian 56, Conant 40
Farmington 60, Nute 13
Franklin 54, Mount Royal 21
Groveton 42, Profile 26
Hillsboro-Deering 59, Mascoma Valley 47
Mascenic Regional 40, Hinsdale 31
Merrimack Valley 44, Timberlane 40
Plymouth Regional 42, Coe-Brown 34
Sunapee 40, Newmarket 36
White Mountains 49, Inter-Lakes 36
Woodsville 46, Gorham 27
