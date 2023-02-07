ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colebrook 55, Lisbon 28

Concord Christian 56, Conant 40

Farmington 60, Nute 13

Franklin 54, Mount Royal 21

Groveton 42, Profile 26

Hillsboro-Deering 59, Mascoma Valley 47

Mascenic Regional 40, Hinsdale 31

Merrimack Valley 44, Timberlane 40

Plymouth Regional 42, Coe-Brown 34

Sunapee 40, Newmarket 36

White Mountains 49, Inter-Lakes 36

Woodsville 46, Gorham 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

