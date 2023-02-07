On Monday, January 16th, 2023, at approximately 10:00 pm members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired on the 2100 block of West Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival officers located several shell casings and discovered that an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire. Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause and the identity of the suspects. After a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified as Malachi McBride, 18, of Kinston N.C. and warrants were obtained for 6 counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. McBride surrendered to Law Enforcement on February 7th, 2023 and he was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO