Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product

JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement

The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling more than 3% Friday to $1,543.08, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. Earlier in the day it dropped to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings

Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
Coinbase Shares Fall as SEC Takes Crypto Staking Action Against Kraken

Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance

Shares of Lyft fell Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report earlier...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
Oil Prices Posts Gains After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day

Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
Bill Gates Thinks A.I. Like ChatGPT Is the ‘Most Important' Innovation Right Now

Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will change our world and make it far more efficient, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said. AI technology has meaningful opportunities to improve outcomes and efficiency in the office, in health care, and in education. Improvements in artificial intelligence are the "most important" innovation at the moment,...

