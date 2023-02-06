ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit

Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell

One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
UTAH STATE
Storm Tracker Forecast: Clouds & shower chances increasing Friday

You'll be needing your sunglasses for your morning commute, and will probably want to get your umbrella handy for later today before you head out the door Friday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our sunshine and warmer temperatures over the last few days is now off to our east, and we have a wet system tracking south along the West Coast today. This will drive increasing clouds, cooler temperatures, and the potential for rain and snow showers to return to northern California Friday. Skies are clear to mostly clear to start your Friday, but clouds will be increasing through the day. Partly cloudy skies can be expected by early to mid day, and we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead by mid to late afternoon. Rain and snow showers will track into the Northern Mountains mid day, and the potential for showers will spread inland into portions of the northern end of the valley by your afternoon commute home. Projections bring the potential for up to a third of an inch of rain in Redding through early Saturday while Chico and Oroville only get a trace of rain. Snow levels will be down to around 3500', and we'll have the potential for up a 5 inches of snow down to around 5000' through mid day Saturday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and teens to 20's in most mountain areas early Friday morning. Winds are up to 10mph out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast this afternoon. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and the potential for showers by late afternoon across the Northern Mountains, northern end of the valley, and the foothills and northern Sierra by late this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to lower 50's in our mountain zones today. The blanket of clouds overhead will keep temperatures from dropping quickly this evening, but the potential for showers will put a damper on outdoor plans.
REDDING, CA
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race

The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
SPARKS, NV
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno

Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
RENO, NV
9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List

An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location

Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

