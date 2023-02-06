Read full article on original website
Related
OnlyInYourState
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
Phys.org
Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell
One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Clouds & shower chances increasing Friday
You'll be needing your sunglasses for your morning commute, and will probably want to get your umbrella handy for later today before you head out the door Friday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our sunshine and warmer temperatures over the last few days is now off to our east, and we have a wet system tracking south along the West Coast today. This will drive increasing clouds, cooler temperatures, and the potential for rain and snow showers to return to northern California Friday. Skies are clear to mostly clear to start your Friday, but clouds will be increasing through the day. Partly cloudy skies can be expected by early to mid day, and we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead by mid to late afternoon. Rain and snow showers will track into the Northern Mountains mid day, and the potential for showers will spread inland into portions of the northern end of the valley by your afternoon commute home. Projections bring the potential for up to a third of an inch of rain in Redding through early Saturday while Chico and Oroville only get a trace of rain. Snow levels will be down to around 3500', and we'll have the potential for up a 5 inches of snow down to around 5000' through mid day Saturday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and teens to 20's in most mountain areas early Friday morning. Winds are up to 10mph out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast this afternoon. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and the potential for showers by late afternoon across the Northern Mountains, northern end of the valley, and the foothills and northern Sierra by late this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to lower 50's in our mountain zones today. The blanket of clouds overhead will keep temperatures from dropping quickly this evening, but the potential for showers will put a damper on outdoor plans.
I Thought Idahoans Hated California, Why Are They Moving There?
In the last couple of years, there's been the highest ever recorded numbers of people (all over the country) moving to different states. More Idahoans are leaving Idaho than ever before, and people from other states are moving here more than ever before — at least that's how it feels.
2news.com
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race
The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
2news.com
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
NBC Bay Area
9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List
An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
2news.com
Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location
Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
Comments / 0