TruTv’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ unveil Season 10 premiere at St. George Theatre after Borough President Fossella names day in their honor

A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
NYC casino bid includes a massive Ferris wheel next to the UN, per report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- According to The New York Times, Soloviev Group, the longtime owner of a 6.7-acre plot near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown, announced that it will partner with Mohegan, a casino and resort operator, to compete for a casino license. If all goes as planned, the casino will feature all the usual amenities and a giant wheel of its own.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
Curtis High School unveils revamped library: A peek inside new, collaborative educational space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Curtis High School this week unveiled its revamped library, funded by a city grant, that aims to make the space more collaborative and conducive to learning. The school was awarded the New York City VITAL Libraries Program Grant of over $53,000 to enhance the library in...
Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Violette’s Cellar owner Peter Botros set out in search of the very best local, non-professionally produced meatball with his second annual Meatballs & Mixology program. Thousands of meatballs and 225 guests later, the endeavor netted the Grant City restaurant $325,000, an amount given entirely to the Staten Island University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center, Ocean Breeze.
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
Meet the new owners of Cole’s Dockside | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the lapping shoreline and boat yard setting that drew Kam Singh and Gulshan Soni to Cole’s Dockside. When the Great Kills restaurant went on the market about a year ago, the seaside spot seemed a perfect fit for the entrepreneurs. In this...
‘It’s like a public dump.’ How the remains of formerly enslaved people came to rest beneath a Staten Island strip mall
Ruth Ann Hills, left, and her brother David Thomas. Benjamin Prine's descendants didn’t know about their family ties – or their connection to his enslaver. [ more › ]
We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor
For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
Love is in the air. Share it with a new furry family member. Feb. 11-12
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While adopting a pet may take a bit longer than you’d like, it indicates that the rescue agencies are making sure they find the best home and family for these loving animals. Don’t be discouraged; know that they are looking out for the best interest of the pet and the person adopting.
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Springlike weather ties for highest temperatures in New York City on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers are enjoying unseasonably warm weather during the Friday morning rush hour. Temperatures have tied for the record set 22 years ago for New York City, according to the National Weather Service New York. “Our Climate Sites at Central Park and LaGuardia have already...
Port Richmond ministry hosts Black History Month series each Sunday honoring community servants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Port Richmond congregation is hosting a series of Black History Month events that will honor local community servants. The Rev. Dr. Kathlyn Barrett-Williams and her husband, the Rev. Donnie Williams, of Reach Out and Touch Ministries spoke with the Advance/SILive.com about the “trailblazers” series that will be held each Sunday at their building at the intersection of Cottage Place and New Street.
Third legal weed dispensary to open in New York: Find out when, where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state’s third legal weed dispensary is set to open on Friday, Feb. 10. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, is the first legal adult-use recreational weed dispensary to open outside of New York City. The dispensary is set to open...
Life Stories: An Irish grandmother who lived for family, church, God. Mary Magnuski, avid girls basketball fan and family matriarch, dies at 96.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Native Staten Islander and life-long West Brighton resident Mary Teresa Dicks Magnuski died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday. She was 96. One of 11 children, she was born 1927 to Joseph and Theresa Dicks, immigrants from Newfoundland. The Rev. Terry Troia said, “Mrs....
Staten Island Bowling Hall of Famer Billy Cloke has passed
The Staten Island bowling world is mourning the loss of Staten Island Bowling Hall of Famer Billy Cloke, who died last Friday at the age of 83. News of Cloke’s passing began to trickle to the bowling community Tuesday night. “I just learned today about the passing of Billy...
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
1 injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.
FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony following recent fallout; Dept. Chief Hodgens receives applause, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was on the receiving end of boos at a promotion ceremony Tuesday following the demotion of three top fire officials. At the same event, a fire official from Staten Island, who recently gave up his title in protest, was cheered. In...
New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
Man killed in Times Square rush-hour shooting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was killed in Times Square late Thursday afternoon in what police believe to be a drug-related shooting, the New York Post is reporting. Two men ran from inside a deli near the corner of West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. and allegedly began shooting, striking a 22-year-old man in the side of the chest, the report said.
