TruTv’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ unveil Season 10 premiere at St. George Theatre after Borough President Fossella names day in their honor

NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO