kotatv.com
Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design. The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions...
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis City Council looking into creating a new ordinance for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – The city of Sturgis began discussions this week on the possible creation of a new City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Ordinance. City Manager Daniel Ainslie says the purpose of this proposed title is twofold. Ainslie says first, it would consolidate all of the various portions of...
kotatv.com
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
KELOLAND TV
RC’s Monument hosts back to back shows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a week long of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, this week began the cleanup process as well as setting up for the annual Sports Show. Clean up started right after the last event of the Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday. Crews have been working long hours to get ready for the Monument’s next big event, the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo.
kotatv.com
Prepping for the busy open-air summer season, the Black Hills Sports Show, Outdoor Expo comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend, the Monument will once again be filled, this time with sporting and outdoor enthusiasts. The 41st Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo has vendors for the many different types of sporting activities, while also supporting organizations in the community. South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and The Naja Shriners Transportation Fund all benefit from the family-friendly event.
kotatv.com
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sioux San Hospital has been in Rapid City since the 1930s when it was a facility for treating Native American patients with tuberculosis. Over the years, this facility had challenges in providing patients with other care. The process of building the Oyate Health Center began...
KEVN
Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 am – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
kotatv.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
kotatv.com
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned. It could easily go from a warm car...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
drgnews.com
Former Sturgis AD Has Teaching Certificate Permanently Revoked
Former Sturgis athletic director and former Central South Dakota teacher Todd Palmer had his teaching certificate permanently revoked in December after he created a Twitter account with sexually explicit images. A document released in early February by the South Dakota Department of Education confirmed the action against Palmer, and the...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Loiseau Construction receives award
The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
sdpb.org
Oglala claim treaty right to federal police funding
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the U.S. Department of Interior and its agencies for violating treaty obligations to fund law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Parties spent the day on Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City, the first of a two-day evidentiary hearing in front of Federal Judge Roberto Lange.
KULR8
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
KELOLAND TV
Eagle Butte woman arrested for DUI in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV. Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.
The Haunting of South Dakota’s Bullock Hotel
Multitudes of hotel staff and visitors have experienced unsettling things in Deadwood, South Dakota's Bullock Hotel. Many of them left in the middle of the night never to return. Sound like a great ghost story? It really is. But we have to go back to the beginning to grab the full story.
kotatv.com
Grab a slice: it’s National Pizza Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the U.S., and it comes as no surprise that the fan-favorite food gets its own day. At Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, their specialty breakfast pizza is for those who have a taste for something non-traditional. Covered...
KEVN
Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director of Central High School. His family members felt it fitting to honor him by renaming the Auditorium after him. ”We thought it was really appropriate to honor him by renaming...
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
