Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Disaster response group pays a visit to EKY to assist in long-term recovery efforts
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew Disaster Response Services made its way to the mountains and, on Monday, volunteers began speaking with flood victims about their stories. “World Renew is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We have about 1,800 volunteers that go all over,” said World Renew volunteer Dennis...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
wymt.com
Update on Logan County school district takeover
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A report showed Logan County failed to provide the level of quality that state education leaders are looking for when it comes to school districts. When the report was presented to the West Virginia Board of Education on Oct. 28, 2022, the state took over the school system and appointed Jeff Huffman as Logan County’s interim superintendent of schools.
wymt.com
Johnson County, Kentucky students stop by Studio 3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thirteen 5th and 6th grade students from Porter Elementary School in Johnson County, Kentucky stopped by WSAZ for a tour. They have a newscast called Paws-itive Panther News.
wymt.com
Pikeville HS students make special donation
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
wymt.com
New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
wymt.com
‘Love Your Downtown’ Valentine’s Day event celebrates Pikeville’s small business scene
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether you are looking to buy yourself flowers this Valentine’s Day or have a special someone in mind, Pikeville’s local businesses are looking for a little love. The “Love Your Downtown” event is on the schedule for Saturday, bringing some wine-filled treats and heart-filled...
wymt.com
Floyd County STEM teacher to be recognized on national television
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County teacher is being recognized for her dedication and passion for STEM education next Saturday. Tabitha Berger is a teacher at the Floyd County School of Innovation in Martin. At the school, she helps students realize their passions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.
wymt.com
Former Lawrence County Attorney ordered to pay nearly $600,000
KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - The former Lawrence County Attorney and his wife have been ordered by a judge to pay back nearly $600,000 after improperly using county funds, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. Michael Hogan and his wife Joy are serving prison sentences after pleading guilty to...
wymt.com
Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – A man from Pike County was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused a death. Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky was convicted by a federal jury in October 2022. According to evidence at trial, on October 12,...
wymt.com
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - When you think of Johnson County, you can not help but think of the Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn. The Lynn family matriarch died at the age of 90 last October. “Her favorite thing in the last month was banana pudding and watermelon,” said Loretta’s...
Comments / 0