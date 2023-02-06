CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A report showed Logan County failed to provide the level of quality that state education leaders are looking for when it comes to school districts. When the report was presented to the West Virginia Board of Education on Oct. 28, 2022, the state took over the school system and appointed Jeff Huffman as Logan County’s interim superintendent of schools.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO