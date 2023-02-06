ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lynn, WV

Pike County man arrested following police chase

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Update on Logan County school district takeover

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A report showed Logan County failed to provide the level of quality that state education leaders are looking for when it comes to school districts. When the report was presented to the West Virginia Board of Education on Oct. 28, 2022, the state took over the school system and appointed Jeff Huffman as Logan County’s interim superintendent of schools.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Pikeville HS students make special donation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
PIKEVILLE, KY
New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Floyd County STEM teacher to be recognized on national television

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County teacher is being recognized for her dedication and passion for STEM education next Saturday. Tabitha Berger is a teacher at the Floyd County School of Innovation in Martin. At the school, she helps students realize their passions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Former Lawrence County Attorney ordered to pay nearly $600,000

KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - The former Lawrence County Attorney and his wife have been ordered by a judge to pay back nearly $600,000 after improperly using county funds, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. Michael Hogan and his wife Joy are serving prison sentences after pleading guilty to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

