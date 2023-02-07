Read full article on original website
KFOR
GoFundMe link for Captain Casey Northcutt, Ada PD
ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Captain Casey Northcutt has worked with the Ada Police Department for 25 years. According to his GoFundMe organizer, he unfortunately was injured on Jan. 30 after falling due to icy weather conditions. Capt. Northcutt was unconscious for several minutes and experienced paralysis of his arms...
chickasaw.net
Press Release
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., in Ada, Oklahoma, offers an intimate setting for musical performances. Jae L. & Crossover will take the stage for a selection of classic and contemporary country music 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. The showcase will include several special guests, such as country singers...
kgou.org
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
KOCO
City of Norman says one of their council members appears to be serving illegally
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman said one of their council members appears to be serving illegally. However, Councilmember Kelly Lynn disagrees. Back on Jan. 9, Lynn was sworn in as a municipal judge in Wewoka. The city looked into the law and believed he was not allowed...
KOCO
Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KXII.com
McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance on Tuesday. According to a press release, Nelson Onaro, 61, was initially charged by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2020 with 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
Mother of child found in Ardmore dumpster faces charges
The mother of a child found in an Ardmore dumpster is facing charges.
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
KTEN.com
Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
KXII.com
Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
KOCO
Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
KXII.com
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
KXII.com
Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said. According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process. Haney stole a...
