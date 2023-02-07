HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.

