ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

GoFundMe link for Captain Casey Northcutt, Ada PD

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Captain Casey Northcutt has worked with the Ada Police Department for 25 years. According to his GoFundMe organizer, he unfortunately was injured on Jan. 30 after falling due to icy weather conditions. Capt. Northcutt was unconscious for several minutes and experienced paralysis of his arms...
chickasaw.net

Press Release

The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., in Ada, Oklahoma, offers an intimate setting for musical performances. Jae L. & Crossover will take the stage for a selection of classic and contemporary country music 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. The showcase will include several special guests, such as country singers...
ADA, OK
kgou.org

Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse

HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
HEALDTON, OK
KOCO

Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said. According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process. Haney stole a...
DURANT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy