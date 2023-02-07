ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Five Neosho athletes put pen to paper to continue their athletic careers at the next level

Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwVGd_0kegpTEH00

On Monday, five Neosho student-athletes signed on the dotted line to compete at the next level in their respective sports.

Maddie Ebbinghaus signed to run track & field for Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.

I’m super excited,” said Ebbinghaus, “I actually got to go up to Boston and meet my future coaches and they’re really awesome and so, I’m really excited to be a part of that team”.

Carter Baslee signed to play football for Missouri Southern State University here in Joplin.

“Ever since I’ve been a little kid, it’s been just like a dream to play at the next level. Whether that was DI, DII,” said Baslee, “whether you go DI, DII, any of those kinds of colleges, you know, it’s just great to be able to make it to next level”.

Karlee Ellick signed to play basketball for Johnson County Community College over in Overland Park, Kansas.

“It’s definitely an exciting moment like I said. I’m very hopeful and you know,” said Ellick, “this is just an amazing moment for me, that I can sign and go to the next level”.

Aidan Howell signed to play football for Westminster College over in Fulton, Missouri.

“I feel relieved. I was worried for a little bit that I wasn’t gonna get an offer or anything and Westminster texted me and called me and got me hooked,” Howell said, “so I’m blessed and I didn’t take anything for granted, so I’m happy to be here today”.

Isaiah Green signed to play football for Missouri Southern State University.

“It feels great knowing, that I’ve been able to do what I’ve been able to do,” said Green, “which it’s really helped with Taute and them coming my junior year, because without them, I don’t know if I’d be here.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republictigersports.com

Tigers Jump in Latest State Poll; Lady Tigers Hold Steady Again

Despite suffering its first loss in two months, Republic took a couple of steps up in the Missouri boys basketball state rankings. The Tigers rose to number six in Class 6 in the latest poll conducted by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Republic had been ranked eighth last week. If...
REPUBLIC, MO
Four States Home Page

Big second half boosts Neosho to big COC win over Joplin

Monday night, the Neosho Wildcats defeated the Joplin Lady Eagles 56-31. Neosho trailed 17-15 at halftime. The Wildcats exploded for a big half and outscored Joplin 41-14 the rest of the game. Reagan McInturff led the way for the Wildcats with 21 points. Karlee Ellick chipped in 17. For Joplin, Bailey Ledford led the Lady […]
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
JOPLIN, MO
webbcity.net

Sucker Flat mining fields were among the first in Webb City

The Sucker Flat mining fields were some of the earliest in the Webb City area as the accompanying 1877 stereoscopic view can attest. A stereoscopic image created the illusion of depth by showing two slightly offset images separately to each eye of the viewer. A specialized device was used to view the dual images printed on a card.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”

ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
foodmanufacturing.com

Purina to Acquire Oklahoma Pet Treats Factory

ST. LOUIS — Nestlé Purina PetCare on Tuesday announced plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods' Miami, Oklahoma, pet treats factory from Arbor Investments with an anticipated closing in March. The addition of the Miami factory to Purina's North American production footprint will mark the 22nd Purina owned...
MIAMI, OK
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Nestlé company to take over Miami’s Red Collar Pet Foods

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate. Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods. “We are very proud of the Red Collar team and...
MIAMI, OK
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy